Season 4 of the free-to-play motorsport Rocket League drops this week for all platforms, developer Psyonix announced. With it comes a host of new limited-time game modes and rewards to keep players occupied, all headlined by the new Outlaw vehicle. The new Wild West-themed season starts on August 11.

The new Outlaw car, complete with cowboy hat and poncho, a la Clint Eastwood, is part of the brand new premium Rocket Pass coming for this season. The pass works as usual with over 70 tiers of items to collect alongside the new vehicle and an XP boost and additional challenges. For all your high noon showdown needs, the new Deadeye Canyon arena set in the middle of the desert is coming as part of the update.

Three new limited-time modes will also launch throughout the season, starting with 2v2 Heatseeker on August 12 followed by Speed Demon on August 19. The final mode, a Rumble variant called Spring Loaded, will launch later on in the month, bringing a private match exclusive mode into public matchmaking. On the competitive side, more tournaments are coming to Rocket League with added 2v2 and Extra Mode variants as new options, making for an expanded competitive schedule in all regions.

Finally, Psyonix added a few tweaks to the game to improve Casual and Ranked play as well as make life easier for streamers. It will now be possible to concede Casual matches to deal with players ditching matches early along with matchmaking bans for repeat offenders. On the Ranked end, undersized parties will get new rank restrictions limiting the difference in ranks party members can have if they don't have a full squad. As for streamers, a new option allows players to turn off copyrighted music and prevent DMCA violations.

Check out the latest blog post on the official Rocket League website for the full details on what's coming in Season 4 starting on August 11.

