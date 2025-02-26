If you group up in the 90s and early 2000s, you most likely had Nickelodeon in your weekly programming rotation. Two of the most popular animated series during that time were Rocket Power and Rugrats. Paramount and Nickelodeon recently put the latter's three feature films on Blu-ray, but the main series ran for 172 episodes. That's all the while Rocket Power skated its way to 71 episodes. Now, if you're looking to relive your childhood, both the nostalgic Arlene Klasky and Gábor Csupó-created series are getting massive box sets.

The Rugrats DVD box set consists of 36 discs featuring the complete original series and its lesser-known sequel show All Grow Up!. This series lasted five seasons and 55 episodes. Like the title implies, it depicts our fan-favorite characters like Tommy and Chucky in their teenage years. While this isn't the first Rugrats box set, it’s the first to include All Grown Up!. The Rocket Power DVD box set, on the other hand, features 11 discs and all 71 episodes. The Rugrats set will be $166 USD while Rocket Power is $76.

‘Rocket Power’ & ‘Rugrats’ Defined a Generation