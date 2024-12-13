There have been tons of entries into the "jukebox" musical genre in recent years. The music of everyone from The Four Seasons (Jersey Boys) and Michael Jackson (M.J.: The Musical) to Tina Turner (Tina) and Cher (The Cher Show) have been adapted into successful Broadway stage productions. These biopic musicals are a great way to introduce fans of popular music to the theater, as well as to provide a fun, intriguing way of telling that particular musician's story. These productions are also typically pretty profitable because they come with a built-in recognition of that specific artist and their hit music within the show. But there's one musical icon's life that is just begging for a stage adaptation.

'Rocketman' Would Be the Perfect Inspiration for a Broadway Production

Icon Elton John has had a massively successful music career that has spanned decades. And if the 2019 Oscar-winning film, Rocketman, taught us anything, it's that John's story and his music would be ideal material for a compelling Broadway show. The film showcases John's fascinating relationships (especially with his collaborative partner, Bernie Taupin) and his rise to fame in the 1970s, amidst all the glamour and wealth of the music industry. But John's life has also not been without struggles and plenty of drama (courtesy of a serious drug and alcohol addiction) that would make a stage production even more compelling. Besides his inspiring personal life and his musical genius, John has also had an enormous effect on pop culture over the years, including his memorable "Candle in the Wind' tribute to Princess Diana after her death in 1997, and he's one of the few entertainers who's been able to nab that coveted EGOT status.

Rocketman helps illustrate how magical John's career has been because he's such a unique performer (not to mention a gifted songwriter). The film's soundtrack is the perfect representation of John's eclectic and impressive career. Songs such as "The Bitch Is Back," "Your Song," "Tiny Dancer," and "Crocodile Rock" traverse from elaborate musical numbers to softer ballads, proving that John's talent knows no limits. These songs would all easily lend themselves to a Broadway production, which could range from those big showstoppers with bright costumes to quieter melodies with just John playing the piano. And the Broadway show could include Rocketman's Oscar-winning Best Original Song, "I'm Gonna Love Me Again," which was written specifically for the film. Rocketman basically serves as a roadmap for everything that a Broadway adaptation could achieve. Plus, with over 300 million records sold worldwide, John is already one of the bestselling music artists of all time, so you know that a Broadway cast recording album would slap.

The Legendary Elton John Could Help Bring 'Rocketman' To the Stage

John has already been a part of a number of successful Broadway shows, including The Lion King, Aida, and Billy Elliot (not to mention the slightly less successful Lestat musical). That means that the icon would likely have no trouble coming up with entertaining ways to bring his story to the stage. Taron Egerton's performance in Rocketman also proves that it isn't impossible for an actor to fill John's shoes. Any portrayal of the flashy and charismatic John would be a surefire Tony nomination in the making. As long as the production is able to capture the authentic nature of the film, a stage version of Rocketman would probably be a massive hit.

By bringing John's music and his life story to the stage, Rocketman could attract tons of fans to the theater who already love the performer. These types of jukebox musicals are also a fantastic way to introduce more people to a specific artist's music (like what happened with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Giving younger audiences (who might not have seen the film or know of John's long career) a way to discover John's music would be just one more reason to greenlight a Rocketman musical today. In fact, it's actually quite shocking that John hasn't been busy bringing this production to the stage. But maybe that's just because he's been too busy working on his many other projects, which include headlining Glastonbury in 2023 and a new documentary called Elton John: Never Too Late. Until this Broadway adaptation is a reality, though, you can always keep binging Rocketman to get a dose of John's magic.

