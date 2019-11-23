‘Rocketman’ Joins FYC Screening Series at ArcLight as Oscar Campaign Takes Off

0

The Elton John biopic Rocketman may have launched back in May, but its awards campaign is just starting to take off, and to that end, the film has been added to Collider’s FYC Screening Series at ArcLight Hollywood next month.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, For Your Consideration hosts Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff will interview director Dexter Fletcher and his leading man Taron Egerton, as well as Jamie Bell, who co-stars as songwriter Bernie Taupin. The trio will discuss all the hard work that went into bringing Elton’s inspirational story to the big screen, so click here for tickets.

Rocketman grossed nearly $200 million worldwide on a $40 million budget, so while it may not have soared to the box office heights of, say, Bohemian Rhapsody, it remains a wildly successful movie that is generating plenty of awards buzz, especially for Egerton’s star turn.

Again, click here for Rocketman tickets, and if you don’t live anywhere close to ArcLight Hollywood, fear not, as highlights from the post-screening Q&A will be featured in a future episode of For Your Consideration. Stay tuned to Collider for announcements about future films participating in the FYC Screening Series. And to watch the most recent FYC episode in which the gang examines the Best Supporting Actor race, click here.

You can also check out Frosty’s interview with Egerton, and read up on Fletcher’s latest project, the Universal monster movie Renfield, which is based on a supporting character in Bram Stoker’s Dracula.