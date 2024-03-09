The Big Picture Rockmond Dunbar's lawsuit against 20th Century Fox is headed to trial.

The lawsuit arose over questions of medical exemption for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The incident led to Dunbar's abrupt departure from 9-1-1.

A US court has ruled that 20th Century Fox will face a religious discrimination trial after former 9-1-1 cast member Rockmond Dunbar sued over being fired from the hit show, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed. Dunbar's character was abruptly written off in the ninth episode of Season 5 after Disney declined to give the actor a vaccination exemption. Dunbar, a member of the Church of Universal Wisdom, claimed that the studio discriminated against him on religious grounds. Disney alleged that he did not hold the beliefs of the church he was a member of. The trial is set to determine whether he holds sincere beliefs in the church, and if Disney could have made efforts to allow him to work without compromising his beliefs or his employer incurring undue hardships.

In the lawsuit, Disney denied Dunbar's exception on medical and religious grounds. Disney claimed that he had acted against core tenets of the church in the past by partaking in certain medical procedures a few months prior. Dunbar answered by claiming that he communed with God, who allegedly made exceptions and “permitted [him] to act differently,” he attested to the court. According to the actor, he was also told “that the COVID-19 vaccine was made from evil and that it will compromise [his] spirit and that it was not for [him].”

Rockmond Dunbar vs Twentieth Century Fox Television

US District Judge Dolly Gee stated that the court didn't accept that communing with God gave Dunbar a “blanket privilege that undermines our system of ordered liberty.” She also noted that Dunbar's original claim was under unspecified medical grounds and not religious. But since there was still the issue of the sincerity of Dunbar's religious belief, the judge noted that "determination of what is a religious belief is more often than not a difficult and delicate task," adding

“And so it is here, defendants identify evidence that seems to undermine the sincerity of Dunbar’s religious beliefs, but Dunbar has also presented evidence that suggests -- under a lower than preponderance burden -- that his beliefs are strongly held and genuine nonetheless.”

After the COVID-19 vaccine became available, Hollywood studios and guilds accepted that vaccination was necessary to return to work. Exceptions could be made, but in cases where there were minors under 12 years of age, unvaccinated workers couldn't work with them. At the time of Dunbar's departure, there were three actors under 12 years old, one who played Michael's child, whom he interacted with regularly. The court dismissed the rest of Dunbar's claims, including race discrimination, retaliation and breach of contract.

“There is no credible dispute that Defendants offered a legitimate, non-discriminatory reason for finding Dunbar in breach of the Agreement and terminating him -- his non-compliance with the mandatory vaccine policy is a legitimate, non-discriminatory reason."

Dunbar played Michael Grant, Athena Grant's (Angela Bassett) ex-husband whose hidden sexuality led to the breakdown of their marriage. After Michael came out as gay, he and his ex-wife remained on good terms co-parenting together as Michael pursued relationships with people he was attracted to. Michael left with his boyfriend, Dr. Hale, to help in relief efforts after a massive hurricane hit Haiti. The show left the door open for Dunbar to return if his situation changed.

9-1-1 Season 7 premieres on March 14 on ABC.

