Rockstar Games Co-Founder & Lead Creative Leaving Company He Helped Build

One of the most prominent figures in the video gaming industry is set to step down in a month’s time. On Wednesday, we learned Rockstar Games co-founder and soon-to-be former Vice President of Creative, Dan Houser, will be leaving the company in March. Houser and his brother, Sam Houser, founded Rockstar together back in December 1998 as a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive.

News of Houser’s departure was confirmed in a statement from Take-Two which is part of an SEC filing. The statement read:

“After an extended break beginning in the spring of 2019, Dan Houser, Vice President, Creative at Rockstar Games, will be leaving the company. Dan Houser’s last day will be March 11, 2020. We are extremely grateful for his contributions. Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects.”

Houser has been an integral part of the Rockstar team from the very beginning. He has been included in the development of the company’s biggest franchises, including Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and Max Payne. The Houser brothers’ rise to fame through the creation of Rockstar and it’s first hit franchise, Grand Theft Auto, was chronicled in the BBC TWO movie The Gamechangers. Houser was portrayed by British actor Ian Attard (Black Mirror) and Sam was portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Houser has not commented on his departure from Rockstar or his future plans. A statement from Rockstar Games (via Kotaku) on the news reads, “Sam Houser’s role with Rockstar Games, which he founded in 1998, remains unchanged.”