Every Rocky movie is only as good as the opponent. From the Muhammad Ali-inspired Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) to the respect-hungry Mason “The Line” Dixon (Antonio Tarver), every man who stepped into the ring with the Italian Stallion made a lasting impression on audiences. One of those men reached cultural icon status in the ‘80s with Rocky III: Mr. T as the unstoppable Clubber Lang.

The third Rocky installment released in 1982 was more than a high point for Sylvester Stallone's Philadelphia underdog fighter. The threequel added a new dimension of storytelling through a vicious opponent lacking humility. Lang’s relentless bullying streak was a stark contrast to the principled, yet flamboyant Apollo. But make no mistake about his presence setting the tone for comic book-like villains in future Rocky installments. Behind the signature trademark and pounds of gold chain, Clubber Lang was a truth-teller when it came to Rocky as a fighter.

Clubber Lang's Background Isn't That Different From Rocky's

Image via United Artists

Much of Rocky III’s story deals with Stallone's Rocky having everything he has fought for since the original 1976 Oscar winner come to fruition: wealth, fame, and a stable life for Adrian (Talia Shire) and their family. His newfound celebrity diminishes his skills because the hunger he has to go the distance is gone. He beats his opponents without breaking a sweat and engages in public stunts for charity, such as a wrestling match with Thunderlips (Hulk Hogan).

Mr. T’s Lang is similar to the Rocky established in the previous films. Living in a lower-class urban environment, Lang fights in a southpaw style much like the Italian Stallion. He trains alone in surroundings full of grime and filth no different from the aging gym owned by Rocky’s manager, Mickey (Burgess Meredith). The biggest comparison between them is the giant chip on their shoulders from years of being overlooked and yearning for that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at greatness.

In many respects, Lang is everything Rocky could have become had it not been for Adrian. Rocky’s past life was by no means squeaky clean. He was a chain-smoking loner barely making ends meet as a debt collector to loan shark Gazzo (Joe Spinell) by day, working as a small club fighter by night. Few saw his potential until Adrian tapped into his heart and connected with the introverted nature they both shared. Where Rocky grew to love and compassion around him, Lang is a loner who only knows hate because of his growing frustration about being seen, yet dismissed from achieving larger goals. Such hate translates to incredible strength that brings opponents down as quickly as three rounds.

Mickey Fixed Rocky's Fights To Keep Him Away From Clubber Lang