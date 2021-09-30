Rocky faces off against Dragon once more for one night only.

The 1985 sports classic Rocky IV will be returning to theaters for one night as Rocky V. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut. This new version of the film will feature over 40 minutes of never-before-seen material, and the event will include a live Q&A with writer, director, and star, Sylvester Stallone.

Rocky IV saw Rocky Balboa facing off against the Soviet Union’s Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) after the boxer fought and killed Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in the ring. Rocky IV earned over $300 million worldwide at the box office, making it still the most financially successful film in the franchise. The events of Rocky IV were followed up in 2018’s Creed II, in which Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis (Michael B. Jordan) fought the son of Ivan Drago, Viktor (Florian Munteanu).

Stallone has been working on this director’s cut for quite some time, with Stallone originally planning to release the film in 2020 for the film’s 35th anniversary. Stallone has previously said that the changes will include new footage to the Apollo vs. Drago match, and that the film will remove Paulie’s robot, with Stallone saying, "The robot is going to the junkyard forever, no more robot.”

In addition to Stallone, Lundgren, and Weathers, Rocky IV also starred Brigitte Nielsen, Burt Young, Michael Pataki, Robert Doornick, Stu Nahan, Tony Burton, and Talia Shire.

Rocky V. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut will play in theaters for one night only on November 11, with tickets available here, and will be available to rent and on demand starting on November 12. Check out the trailer and poster for the director's cut below. Rest in peace in the junkyard, Paulie’s robot.

