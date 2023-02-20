Sylvester Stallone is undeniably synonymous with his on-screen counterpart Rocky Balboa. The career-defining role saw Stallone portray hard-on-his-luck Rocky on his heartbreaking journey to becoming a champion boxer. Depicting the working-class man in full form and offering fresh optimism for those struggling under the weight of real-life woes, Rocky always resonated more for the fight outside of the ring. Stallone's titular character spurred a total of six films from 1976 until 2006 and birthed spin-off series Creed, which chronicles the story of Adonis Creed, the son of Rocky's late best friend Apollo. Unbeknownst to audiences, Stallone had already conceived ideas for a seventh Rocky film which was never made. Now, the Hollywood megastar has since shared excerpts from the ideation phase of the project.

In an Instagram post, Stallone shared artwork from Rocky artist John Rivoli which depicts his titular character in his signature fedora. Branded with Rocky's signature triumphant phrase the slogan reads, "it ain't over till it's over." Alongside the image, Stallone shared a string of handwritten notes with what appears to be various ideas and scenes for the venture. Notable mentions include Adrian's (Talia Shire) restaurant, the place he opened up in honor of his wife after her death, as is seen in Rocky Balboa. In what appears to be a scene steeped in the emotional depth Rocky is renowned for, the retired boxer appears to be thinking about Adrian and mulling over a sentimental moment from their past or perhaps an imagined conversation from a future that never happened. A teary-eyed Rocky then leans on the memory of his wife for comfort and hope as seemingly snaps back to the future. Meanwhile, a second part to the excerpt appears to take Rocky to a fight club where he witnesses a 27-year-old fighter named Chucho the Mutt in the ring. Whether this would've opened up space for Rocky to take on another role as a mentor, as he does in the Creed franchise, or moral hero sadly will never be known.

Explaining the pages, Stallone wrote: "This was the beginning EXCERPTS of screenplay for ROCKY 7, sadly because certain individuals, it will never happen, but it’s something I want to share with the diehard fans. Always Keep punching. Painting by @john_rivoli. #Irwinsfault." In a second post, Stallone added: "Part two I know it’s confusing, but I think you get the idea. Rocky was back trying to fight for the neighborhood that made him and that he still loves." One thing is evident from the pages, there was a clear vision for Rocky 7 to carry the same intense themes of love, loss and loyalty that have featured throughout the franchise.

The post comes on the back of Stallone's public outcry over a clash with Rocky producer Irwin Winkler who he argued had prevented him from securing rights to his character. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he explained: "It was a deal that was done unbeknownst to me by people that I thought were close to me and they basically gave away whatever rights I would have had. At the time I was so excited to be working and I didn’t understand this is a business. Who knew Rocky would go on for another 45 years? I’ve never used one [line of dialogue] from anyone else — and the irony is that I don’t own any of it. The people who have done literally nothing, control it."

Despite starring in the first two Creed films alongside Michael B. Jordan, which saw him effectively (and emotionally, in true Rocky style) mentor Adonis in place of his father, Stallone will not be returning for the third reprisal. Citing a different vision for the character, he explained: "I wish them well, but I’m much more of a sentimentalist. I like my heroes getting beat up, but I just don’t want them going into that dark space. I just feel people have enough darkness.”

Regardless of what happens next and whether Rocky 7 will ever see the light of day, one thing is clear, Stallone's legacy will reign for decades to come - as it should. You can read the excerpts below.

