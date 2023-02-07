As we continue to anticipate the forthcoming release of Creed III, Warner Bros. is now offering fans of the acclaimed boxing saga a chance to return to the franchise's roots with 'Rocky: The Knockout Collection' which will include the first four Rocky films newly remastered in glorious 4K Ultra HD with HDR, marking the first time the films will be released in the format. The collection will obviously not include the last two films of the film series and while Warner Bros. has offered no explanation for this, the absence seems to be compensated for with the inclusion of some bonus content sure to excite fans including Sylvester Stallone's beloved Rocky V. Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut which had a limited theatrical release in 2021.

The Rocky franchise is unarguably one of the most long-standing media franchises in cinema history. It's been over four decades since the first film was released, and through the years, fans have remained enamored by its charm thanks in part to the success of the spin-off Creed films that have been equally successful with Michael B. Jordan as its protagonists. This new collection promises to bring fans even closer to the acclaimed franchise and its beloved leading man who is widely regarded as one of cinema’s most inspirational characters. The new combo pack will include the films, Rocky, Rocky II, Rocky III, and Rocky IV in an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with each feature film in 4K with HDR, and a Digital version of the feature films.

Also included is Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago ultimate director's cut where Stallone masterfully reshapes the film with the addition of 40 more minutes of footage. MGM had previously described Stallone's cut as featuring more intense fight scenes, more powerful music, as well as a heightened drama, as Balboa faces off against the Soviet Union-backed Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Additional bonus content includes a Blu-ray disc featuring the hour-long behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of this extended director’s cut, as well as a selection of pre-existing features.

The first Rocky film is credited with setting the tone for the hugely successful franchise that will thereafter be born. It introduced Rocky Balboa as a struggling club fighter from Philadelphia who gets a golden opportunity to fight for self-respect and the heart of the woman he loves. The movie received applause for Stallone's performance, score, as well as thrilling fight scenes. It earned a whopping 10 Academy Award nominations and won for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Film Editing. Therefore, it came as no surprise when in 2006, the Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for being culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant. The franchise continues to expand even further with plans in place to make more Rocky films, a prequel series, and more spin-offs.

'Rocky: The Knockout Collection' will be made available for purchase in a few weeks starting from February 28. Check out the trailer for the original film below;