Sylvester Stallone is fresh off his latest performance in the Taylor Sheridan Original series, Tulsa King, and now one of the actor’s most iconic roles is being immortalized with new figures. Funko has announced new Rocky figures, including one of Rocky Balboa himself, another of Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago, and the late Carl Weathers also got an Apollo Creed figure to honor the touted performer. Clubber Lang (Mr. T) also got a new Funko Pop to celebrate, and Stallone’s Rocky even received a second figure showing him beaten and battered during his fight with Drago. All five figures are now available to pre-order, with all retailing for a reasonable price of $11.99. The Rocky and Creed figures are from the 45th anniversary, with the other Rocky and Clubber Lang coming from Rocky 3 and Ivan Drago from Rocky 4.

The Rocky franchise is regarded as one of the best sports movies ever, with Rocky 4 in particular being the most divisive in the franchise. Critics were particularly harsh on the film, giving it a 39% score on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, while general audiences enjoyed it much more, scoring it at 79%. The franchise has even expanded more in recent years with the release of Creed 1-3, the sequel films starring Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed. The first Creed is the highest-rated movie in the entire franchise, scoring a nearly flawless 95% from critics and 89% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Sylvester Stallone starred in Creed 1 and 2 but did not reprise his role in Creed 3, which Jordan directed.

What’s Coming Next for the ‘Rocky’ Franchise?

Creed 4 is already in the works, with Michael B. Jordan coming back to reprise his role as Adonis Creed. Tessa Thomspon will also reprise her role as Bianca Cred, with Mila Davis-Kent playing their daughter, Amara Creed. Jordan will also direct the fourth installment, but it’s unknown at this point who will write the screenplay for the film. Ryan Coogler wrote the script for Creed and Creed 3 but did not write the script for Creed 2. However, his strong partnership with Jordan could see him return as a scribe for Creed 4. The two will work together again on Sinners, the psychological horror thriller due in theaters on March 7, 2025.

The Rocky Funko Pops are now available for purchase. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Creed 3, now streaming on Prime Video.

Your changes have been saved Creed III Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. Director Michael B. Jordan Cast Phylicia Rashad , Tessa Thompson Michael B. Jordan , Jonathan Majors Runtime 117 Minutes Budget 75 million Studio(s) Warner Bros. Pictures

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO