There are a handful of classic horror musicals that people flock to every year; The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Little Shop of Horrors, and The Nightmare Before Christmas are the big three. All fantastic movies, but audiences may get burnt out on them eventually. Those in the know, the Venn diagram of theater kids and horror nerds, have their alternative recommendations, like Repo! The Genetic Opera and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. We all know these films are great, but there are other great options out there. As a fellow theater kid/horror nerd, this writer has a recommendation that even predates the classic cinematic take on Richard O'Brien's beloved musical.

Phantom of the Paradise was released in 1974, and celebrates its 50th anniversary this Halloween. It is a criminally underrated musical classic from director Brian De Palma, who would explode onto the horror scene two years later with Carrie. A riff on Gaston Leroux's 1910 novella The Phantom of the Opera, the story follows geeky and maligned composer Winslow Leach (William Finley) and his transformation into a tortured, murderous specter at the hands of a villainous and powerful record producer simply named Swan (Paul Williams).

The Phantom of the Paradise Is A Crazy, Campy Love Letter To Gothic Fiction

The beauty of the film lies in the amount of love it gives to its predecessors, functioning as a send-up to classics of Gothic storytelling. It pays tribute to not only the original novel of The Phantom of the Opera but many of its subsequent film adaptations. There are plot points of the film lifted directly from adaptations created by Universal and Hammer, and references to actors like Mary Philbin, who played Christine in the classic 1925 silent film. This film was made by people who adored this source material and understood the inherent comedy of a melodrama as well as the beating heart in the middle.

Like in The Phantom of the Opera, the story of Faust is a key influence on Phantom of the Paradise. The classic tale of a man who sells his soul to the devil for infinite knowledge and power resonates throughout the film. Faust is an incredibly influential story at the heart of many other classics, including another supplementary text in The Phantom of the Paradise: Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray. There are references to many of the building blocks of Gothic Fiction, like The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, The Cask of Amontillado, and Frankenstein. The same way that The Rocky Horror Picture Show pays tribute to classic science fiction double features of decades past, Phantom of the Paradise is a fantastic spoof of more Gothic horror stories through a contemporary lens.

Along With Retro Horror, The Film Spoofs '70s Music Trends

All of these citations and callbacks support what Phantom of the Paradise is at the very center: A horror story about the music industry. The reason why Faust has been so closely tied to music by operas and similar parables is because it is symbolically seen in real life. Swan has been perceived by many as a parody of music mogul and real-life monster Phil Spector, a man who ran the music industry in the 60s with an iron fist and a horrible dark side. The film isn't about how fame and ambition are bad, but how those on top will abuse their power to accrue more fame and success.

Naturally, most parodies of 60s and 70s music are in the songs and score. The music of this film was created by Paul Williams, a pop legend in his own right who you might know for writing "The Rainbow Connection" or his work on Daft Punk's Random Access Memories. Even at the film's mixed release, the music is the most celebrated part of the film, earning a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination. There is a share of bangers and ballads, but peppered throughout is a guide to the music trends that have already come and gone in half a decade. From the 1950s revival to Beach Boys-style surf rock, and the beginnings of heavy metal and new wave. Williams put together an incredibly diverse score that shows how flighty and trend-driven the music scene was back then.

If you're looking for a new horror musical to sink your teeth into this year, especially if you're a fan of Rocky Horror, do yourself a favor and give Phantom of the Paradise a watch.

Phantom Of The Paradise Phantom of the Paradise is a muiscal comedy-fantasy film written and directed by Brian De Palma and released in 1974. The film follows a songwriter named Winslow who is betrayed by a duplicitous music producer named Swan, who steals his work in order to open his new venue, The Paradise. Winslow dons the guise of a phantom that haunts the concert hall as revenge, but his plans are derailed somewhat when he falls for one of the singers who performs there. Release Date October 31, 1974 Director Brian De Palma Cast Paul Williams , William Finley , George Memmoli , Harold Oblong , Archie Hahn Runtime 91 minutes Writers Brian De Palma

