While The Rocky Horror Picture Show, directed by Jim Sharman, came out 47 years ago, the culture surrounding the film continues thriving today. The beloved classic is famous for its musical score, outlandish plot points, and flawed characters. However, its most winning attribute is the relationship it builds with its audience.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Didn't Premiere to Great Fanfare

The Rocky Horror Picture Show originally premiered in 1975 to such a lukewarm reception that several theaters pulled the movie from their screens. It wasn't until 1976 when it was re-released as a ‘midnight movie’ in theaters across America that it became successful with an underground cult following. From there, it became the phenomenon we know it as today and so much of that boils down to the show’s ability to connect with its audience, a feat that so few movies have ever accomplished before or since. The film is not just a movie, it’s an experience, one that was the first safe place for many within the LGBTQIA+ community. In this special setting, everyone was able to celebrate their differences in safety. Of course, newcomers can watch the film at home, but any fan will agree, you haven’t truly seen it until you go to a theater for a midnight screening.

Before It Was a Movie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show Was a Play

The Rocky Horror show famously began as a stage production written by Richard O’Brien in 1973 and quickly became a hit. After that, it was only a hop and a skip away to reason it should be made into a film. However, it bombed with the consensus that this story should have stayed a live production. Realizing that the audience was the most important aspect of its success, the Waverly Theater in New York became the birthplace of the “Rocky Horror” experience we all know today. Legend has it that three schoolteachers, Louis Farese Jr, Theresa Krakauskas, and Amy Lazarus, arrived at one of the first midnight showings back in 1976 and were the original instigators of the callbacks to the characters on screen. They also are credited for allegedly being some of the first to dress up and bring their own props. A New York Times article from 1979 interviews Louis who describes his role in the legacy, saying, “one night, I felt compelled to speak to the characters” yelling, “buy an umbrella” as Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) search for shelter from the rain. Over the years, more people added to the culture, performances were taking place before the show and shadow casts mirrored scenes in real-time. It’s even rumored that at one of the early showings at the Waverly, Tim Curry, the beloved Frank N.Furter, was in attendance but got kicked out under suspicion of being an imposter.

Participating in a Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening Can Be Transformative

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Rocky Horror Picture Show has reached such popularity since then that it’s been referenced time and again in other pop culture moments, such as The Simpsons, Glee, and even Sesame Street. The first time I saw The Rocky Horror Picture Show, however, was when I was 11 and watched it with my mother one day after staying home from school. She told me that when she was a teenager she used to go to midnight screenings of the movie in 1980s Atlanta with all her friends. As a kid, I honestly didn’t really get the hype but the ‘Time-Warp’ played on in my head all week. Fast-forward to my first year out of high school and my best friend and I decided to go see a showing at an outdoor cinema. When we got there we saw rows and rows of people dressed up and had bags of props ready to go. Not really knowing what to expect we sat back for the show and after the first few handfuls of rice were thrown and the crowd shouted in unison “Asshole!” at Brad’s introduction - we were hooked.

It soon became an annual tradition to go to the midnight screening of Rocky Horror at our local historic theater where we joined in on dressing up as the beloved characters (Columbia in her flannels is the comfiest by far) and the colloquial callbacks of our area. One of the beautiful things about the audience participation is that it’s a little different for each town, every area gets to make its own mark on the film. There’s truly nothing quite like stepping into the cinema and seeing a crowd of people decked out in lingerie and fishnets as you all hold bags full of rice, cards, newspaper, water guns, and cheap booze. To kick off the night there is typically a costume contest and a few live performances from the show before we finally dig in and for the next 2 hours, fans of all ages join together in celebrating a classic. Unfortunately, Covid-19 regulations brought this tradition to a screeching halt but thankfully, this year the show has returned to its full power and fans have a renewed appreciation for the event.

After 47 years this film has stood the test of time with its customs passed on from generation to generation. Electricity crackles in the air for these special showings, a type of humming energy, and whether newcomers end up loving or hating it, it’s an experience no one forgets. This show needs its audience to live on and with any luck, it will continue to do just that.