There might be an unfair stereotype out there that all musicals are the same, at least among those who aren't fans of the genre. Admittedly, there was something of a formula to many of the classic or traditional musicals that were made during the 1950s and 1960s, when the genre was at its most popular.

Still, there are musicals that are less traditional, not as safe, and more willing to combine the genre's tropes with a variety of other genres in unpredictable and even crazy ways. The following eight examples all offer something a little different from what you'd get from a classic, Hollywood-style musical. Some are well-known cult classics, and some remain fairly underappreciated. They're likely not for everyone (some might even arguably be kind of bad), but all represent a breath of fresh air within the genre.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

One of the most beloved cult films of all time - and also one of the best examples of a wild, genre-busting musical - The Rocky Horror Picture Show has attained a near-mythical status at this point in time, almost 50 years on from its release. It's understandable why - the characters are out-there and memorable, the music is catchy, the content was daring (at least by 1975's standards), and the midnight screenings it still receives are legendary.

The plot's hard to explain. A young couple stumbles across a mansion inhabited by the enigmatic and often terrifying Dr. Frank-N-Furter, and find themselves dealing with bikers, aliens, multiple song-and-dance numbers, and even cannibalism. The film itself ends up being something of a comedy/horror/science-fiction/musical/tragedy hybrid, and after all this time, still needs to be seen to be properly believed; words can only do so much when it comes to explaining The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Phantom of the Paradise (1974)

In an alternate universe, Brian De Palma's wildly entertaining horror/science-fiction/comedy/musical/tragedy, Phantom of the Paradise, is the film with The Rocky Horror Picture Show's popularity, and Rocky Horror is the criminally underrated of the two. In our universe, that's not to be, and within pop culture, apparently, there's only room for one genre-bending musical from the mid-1970s.

At least Phantom of the Paradise does still have something of a cult following. If its musical numbers are quite as memorable as Rocky Horror's, then it makes up for it by having a better story that doesn't fizzle out in the second half. It's a colorful, creepy, and very entertaining movie about greed, revenge, and unrequited love, and like many De Palma films, demonstrates the director's skill when it came to mastering numerous genres.

The 5000 Fingers of Dr. T (1953)

Known for being a critical and commercial disappointment at the time of its release, and for being the only screenplay famed author Dr. Seuss ever wrote, To call The 5000 Fingers of Dr. T strange would be a huge understatement. Most of the film is a dream sequence where a young boy is enslaved by a piano teacher who wants 500 other prisoners to play a super long piano (which is where the 5000 fingers in the title come from), and he has to try and escape and/or wake up.

It is just about what you'd expect from a film written by Dr. Seuss, with plenty of rhyming, strange characters, and colorful, twisted, otherworldly sets and costumes. While it's not surprising it wasn't a huge hit, it does deserve a little more appreciation for being so unique, with its surrealism, fantastical elements, dreamlike qualities, and songs all wrapped up in a family film.

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Blues Brothers is packed with musical numbers and features a host of great music legends, but part of what makes it so memorable is that it's more than just a musical. Jake and Elwood's journey to raise enough money to save the orphanage they grew up in also contains slapstick comedy, car chases, deadpan humor, and spectacular stunts/scenes of mayhem and destruction.

From beginning to end, it's non-stop fun, and never gets boring. It also happens to be one of the most rewatchable films of all time, and one that doesn't get old, because there's nothing else out there like it (not even its lesser-known sequelwhich came out in 1998, which is probably best avoided).

Forbidden Zone (1980)

How to even describe Forbidden Zone... if that's even possible to do. It's like a 74-minute fever dream put on film that's sometimes hilarious, sometimes uncomfortable, and almost always baffling. Also, said fever dream could be in black and white or color, depending on which version is watched.

Everything feels bizarre, and its persistent weird energy is probably too much for most viewers to handle for its entire runtime. It's surreal, deranged, often tasteless, and likely hilarious for anyone who likes absurd humor. It's also notable for being one of the first projects Danny Elfman helped realize, after which, he found a little more success by founding quirky new-wave band Oingo-Boingo, and then even more success as a composer for film and TV,

Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)

Repo! The Genetic Opera wasn't well received at the time of its release, and arguably is straining a little to establish itself as a cult film, but it has a lot of good to offer. It's a dystopian story about organ transplants and deadly insurance schemes where said organs are violently "repossessed" if customers fail to make payments on time.

With such a dark premise, Repo! The Genetic Opera ends up being a musical/horror/science-fiction/satirical hybrid. Even viewers who don't particularly enjoy what it's going for are likely to at least appreciate the chances it takes and the fact it's so unique. It's also notable for being one of those rare musicals where just about every word is sung, which has to count for something.

The Apple (1980)

The Apple is a low-budget, perhaps slightly too ambitious science-fiction/fantasy musical set in the distant future... of 1994. It's a baffling film where you're left wondering whether you're laughing with or at it, as it tells a story about a wild Eurovision-style music competition, except this one is organized by someone who might be the devil? There is also an apple, of course, as the title promises.

Look, The Apple is not good. But The Apple is interesting. It doesn't have much to say, but thanks to its genre-hopping, it does at least manage to find a huge number of ways to not say much. It's an experience, that's for sure, and once it's over, viewers can tell their friends that they survived The Apple, which is sure to impress them.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Once More, With Feeling (2001)

To include "Once More, With Feeling" among a list of feature films may be cheating, as it is technically an episode of the TV show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer (and one of the best in the overall series). It runs longer than most episodes of Buffy, technically qualifying for feature-film length because it's longer than 45 minutes, and includes a unique title sequence plus a larger scale and more intricate visuals than most Buffy episodes.

It's one of the most iconic musical episodes of all time, and given how Buffy traverses just about every genre and emotion, this ensures the episode qualifies as a great genre-busting musical in its own right, on top of being a great Buffy episode of course. For being a key Season 6 episode story-wise, having hilarious scenes and heartbreaking scenes, having catchy songs, and maintaining the fantasy/action/romance elements found throughout the show, "Once More, With Feeling" is a classic, through and through.

