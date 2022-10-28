Released in 1975 The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a cult classic chaotic whirlwind of song, dance, drag, and horror. A not-so-scary scary movie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show features the classic B movie horror tropes of a broken down car, a mad scientist, and crashing thunder outside a haunted castle alongside technicolor costumes, neon lights, gaudy art, and LGBTQ+ culture, something that wasn’t often featured in mainstream media at the time. The Rocky Horror Picture Show was like nothing anyone had ever seen before, and its aesthetic changed art, film, and fashion in abundance!

What is The Rocky Horror Picture Show About?

The film tells the story of a newly engaged couple Brad Majors and Janet Weiss who are in search of a mechanic, who is possibly satanic after their car breaks down on a cold and stormy night. Following the lights, in the distance, the couple makes their way to a strange castle where they are greeted by the humpback handyman Riff Raff, the wild-haired maid Magenta, feisty and devious tap dancer Colombia, and the master, Dr. Frank N. Furter, a sweet transvestite from transsexual Transylvania. After introductions are made the pair follow Dr. Frank N. Furter’s hoard of transfixed Transylvanian guests to the lab to see what’s on the slab. There they meet the doctor's latest creation, a bronze, muscular man created to help relieve some… tension. Things get steamy as the night goes on, meanwhile, cannibalism, aliens, and cracks of thunder keep the creepiness alive in this colorful and campy cult horror love letter. If you’re looking to be taken on a strange journey this Halloween, The Rocky Horror Picture Show will help you find your way.

Who is the Cast of The Rocky Horror Picture Show?

The Rocky Horror Picture Show was originally written as a stage musical by Richard O’Brien, who also wrote the screenplay for the film, portrayed the handyman Riff Raff, and sang the famous “Science Fiction” opening number. The iconic red lips that are syncing to the lyrics belong to Patricia Quinn, the actress known for her portrayal and creation of the character Magenta. Quinn was the original Magenta in the London stage production back in 1973 and was eventually cast in the cinematic version. Quinn almost didn’t take the job when she learned that she would not be singing the opening number in the film, but after seeing the sets and props she agreed to stay. The film would not have been the same without her maniacal laughter and a haunting, wide smile.

Sweet and sinister Colombia is portrayed by Nell Campbell, also known as Little Nell, who was originally cast in the original theater production when director Jim Sharman spotted her busking on the streets, singing and tap dancing to songs from the 1930s. Together with O’Brien and Quinn, Nell appeared in a Rocky Horror equal, not a prequel or a sequel, titled Shock Treatment, which was released in 1981 though it never garnered the same cult status as its predecessor.

The role of Dr. Frank N. Furter was perfectly cast with Tim Curry filling the stockings of the sultry character, though Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger was being considered for the part. Rocky Horror was Curry’s first role in a feature film, having previously taken stage and television roles, including portraying Frank N. Furter on stage in London and Los Angeles in 1973 and 1974 before production on the film began.

The role of Brad Majors was taken on by Barry Bostwick, though comedian Steve Martin auditioned for the role of the not so faithful fiancé. O’Brien has written an unmade sequel to Rocky Horror which tells of how the character of Brad eventually becomes a bottomless gogo dancer and falls to his death from a flying trapeze. While Bostwick continues his career in drama productions, audiences wonder if he would ever reprise his role as the bespectacled boy toy nearly fifty years later to see this sequel come to fruition.

Susan Sarandon took the part of sad sweetheart Janet Weiss. The actress fought through her lines and sang her heart out in the film while battling pneumonia.

Powerhouse rock singer Meat Loaf joined the cast as Eddie to belt out the song “Hot Patootie” and eventually be devoured by the doctors' unsuspecting guests. Something that the cast was not expecting as his corpse under the tablecloth had been kept a secret until the scene was filmed, making the doctors' dinner guests' reactions that much more real. Meat Loaf, unfortunately, passed away in early 2022, with fans remembering him fondly as the motorcycle-riding madman turned meal.

Can You See The Rocky Horror Picture Show Live?

After some initial bad reviews, the film became a cult classic. Following Halloween night premier cancelations, small crowds and low box office returns the film was re-released as a midnight movie around college towns and began to pick up steam as a cult film. In 1976 audiences at the Waverly Theater in New York City began to dress as the characters, talk back to the screen, and eventually began acting out the scenes as the movie played. This spawned a number of live performances by the shadow cast around the US, with some theater groups still doing live performances along with the film to this day, especially around the Halloween season. If you plan to attend, consider dressing up as your favorite character, be prepared to undergo initiation on stage as a Rocky Horror virgin, look out for flying hot dogs, and don’t expect to stay in your seat when the music starts, since Rocky Horror fans may do more… folk dancing. The official Rocky Horror fansite may be able to help you locate a shadow cast showing near you, but if not be sure to check your local live theaters. If you live somewhere where you can access a live theatrical performance of the film then you’re lucky, he’s lucky, I’m lucky, and we’re all lucky! And if you don’t, then well, dammit Janet!

Where Can You Stream The Rocky Horror Picture Show?

If you’re planning on staying in this Halloween and wondering where you can watch the fabulous film then my unconventional conventionalists, you’re about to witness a breakthrough in streaming. Luckily the creature feature is easy to find, after all, it’s not easy having a good time! The Rocky Horror Picture Show is available to stream with a subscription to Hulu or Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, you can purchase the horror classic through YouTube, Apple TV, or Google Play. If you want to get to watching then don’t waste any more time, I can see you shivering with antici… pation.