The Big Picture Get ready to experience the entire Rocky film series in 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever this summer.

The Rocky: Ultimate Knockout Collection includes all six films, with extended director's cuts of Rocky IV and Rocky Balboa.

Avid collectors can pre-order the set on Amazon now for release this July.

It's about to get "Rocky" this summer as Sylvester Stallone's legendary Rocky film series is getting a six-movie set on 4K Ultra UD for the first time ever. From MGM and Warner Bros, the 'Rocky: Ultimate Knockout Collection,' will include all six Rocky films from the original 1976 Rocky to the sixth installment released three decades later. As a seven-disc box set, there will be both the theatrical and extended director's cut of Rocky IV ('Rocky V. Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut') as well as the theatrical and unrated director's cut of Rocky Balboa, featuring 14 minutes of extra recording.

Although it's been decades since the Rocky franchise came about, fans still remain enamored with the titular character, who has since become a cultural sensation. The franchise began with the original film in 1976, written by Stallone and directed by John G. Avildsen, and is followed by the sequels Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), Rocky IV (1985), Rocky V (1990), and Rocky Balboa (2006). Besides writing, Stallone directed four of the five sequels, with Avildsen handling the fifth installment, while Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer distributed all six movies.

Avid collectors are aware that the first four Rocky films debuted on 4K in 2023, as the four-movie 'Rocky: Knockout Collection' and separate steelbooks, whereas Rocky V and Rocky Balboa, were excluded with no explanation from Warner Bros. The collection includes the four films in an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with each feature film in 4K with HDR alongside a Digital version. It was made available for purchase from February 28, 2023; meanwhile, come July 16, the new 'Rocky: Ultimate Knockout Collection' will be available in 4K UHD.

The Future of the 'Rocky' Franchise

As fans count down to getting the upcoming 'Rocky: Ultimate Knockout Collection,' there's no fun lost in keeping busy with the four-movie Knockout set or the Rocky spin-off film series, Creed, that was released in 4K Ultra HD last year. Creed (2015), Creed II (2018) and Creed III (2023) follow the epic Rocky franchise and stars Michael B. Jordan as boxer Adonis "Donnie" Creed, the son of Rocky's late best friend Apollo, while Stallone portrays his trainer in the first two installments. The entire franchise, which focuses on the boxing careers of Rocky Balboa and his charge Adonis, has garnered outstanding repute with Rocky, Rocky III, and Creed getting Oscar nominations, while Rocky Balboa is considered one of the most prominent fictional characters.

The 'Rocky: Ultimate Knockout Collection' 4K will be available on July 16. You can pre-order it here.