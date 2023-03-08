There is a scene in John G. Avildsen’s Rocky in which the titular character, played by Sylvester Stallone, watches himself on TV being relentlessly mocked by Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) and his crew. By his side are his girlfriend, Adrian (Talia Shire), and his so-called friend Paulie (Burt Young). When asked if he wasn’t bothered by the treatment Creed and his staff dispensed him, Rocky claims to be totally okay with it. A couple of shots later, however, now alone with Adrian, he confesses that he was indeed hurt by the way he was treated. It’s quite an unassuming scene, with awkward pacing and stunted dialogue. It is also incredibly touching and heartbreaking in its honesty. More than anything, however, it is a scene that perfectly sums up Rocky, a movie with layers upon layers of hidden depth that stay as close to the surface as its protagonist’s soft spots, but that is nevertheless obscured by the expectations we have for it.

More About Feelings Than Punches

Ever since it first came out in 1976 and subsequently won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1977, Rocky developed a sort of reputation as one of the greatest sports films of all time. But upon watching it for the first time, viewers may find themselves disconcerted by how little sport there actually is in the movie. In the end, whether you like Rocky or not has less to do with your fondness for sports movies and more to do with your tolerance for grittiness and melodrama. Because, even though it might seem like an oxymoron, this is what Rocky is: a gritty melodrama.

Rocky is a very straightforward story about an underdog that gets his shot at the moon, takes it, and becomes a hero. At the same time—and even if the film’s many sequels are often contradictory to this reading—it is the tale of a man trapped in a world that sees him only for what he can offer and his fleeting moment of victory - or, rather, near victory. It’s a story that, in the hands of a more cynical director and screenwriter, could've been another Taxi Driver, perhaps with a happy ending thrown in for good measure. Written by Stallone himself, however, the story of Rocky Balboa becomes a dirty fairytale with broken heroes. As one of the characters themselves puts it, Rocky’s rise to fame is a Cinderella story: a nobody fighter that doubles as a debt collector for the mob being plucked out of nowhere to fight the world heavyweight champion. But instead of black-and-white fairy godmothers and envious stepsisters, the people that make up the world in which Rocky lives are a lot more complicated.

The Violent World of Rocky

The world in which Rocky takes place is a poverty-ridden Philadelphia in which people are inherently worthless and relationships are only established through violence, whether verbal or physical. None of Rocky’s alleged friends truly sees him as a person. They only value him for what he can provide them with - more often than not, money. For Paulie, he's his chance of getting a new job in which he doesn’t have to haul meat all day, even if that job is busting people’s legs for cash. For Mickey (Burgess Meredith), he’s the no-good, past his prime fighter that isn’t even worthy of a gym locker - up until, of course, the point at which he becomes bankable. For Gazzo (Joe Spinell), the local loan shark and kind mafia boss who makes sure Rocky has enough money for dates and fighting supplies, he’s the finger-breaking tool employed whenever someone fails to pay their debts.

This violent depersonalization is extended to other characters in the movie, particularly the women. At the beginning of her relationship with Rocky, Adrian remarks that her mother told her to develop her brain because she didn’t have much of a body, in response to Rocky saying that he works with his body because he doesn’t have much of a brain. Her brother, Paulie, treats her like a thing that he can give to Rocky in exchange for advantages and demeans her for supposedly not being a virgin. Even Rocky, a sweet man that cares for turtles and often refuses to do Gazzo’s bidding, engages in this violent behavior when he calls a 12-year-old girl a whore for using cuss words and hanging out with boys in front of a liquor store. He does so in an attempt to stop her from becoming another violent byproduct of this oppressive world, but he does so in one of the most violent ways imaginable. In the end, as kind as he is, he doesn’t know any better.

Breaking the Cycle of Abuse

The only character in Rocky that breaks this systemic cycle of abuse completely is Adrian, but perhaps only because she is too beaten down to put up a fight. Looking through modern lenses, her relationship with Rocky seems abusive, at least in the beginning. After all, he all but forces himself upon her, even if the movie goes to a great length to make it clear that he would never harm her in any way. But in the context of the film, their love story works: Rocky’s behavior may read as aggressive, but aggression is the language of the land, and those who speak it are able to recognize the kindness in Rocky’s ways.

Another thing that strangely works because of the inherent cruelty of the world of Rocky is Stallone’s stony performance. The same can be said for the stunted lines of dialogue in his screenplay. Instead of trying to soften these issues, Avildsen doubles down on them. The result is a movie in which all conversations feel excessively blunt and awkward, but in a way that adds to the story: in such a violent world, non-violent communication doesn’t come easy. Yes, dialogue in Rocky can often feel forced, but how could they be anything else when characters are literally trying to force their feelings out of their mouths in a world that doesn’t expect them to feel at all?

But even with this heaviness, Rocky is by no means a bleak or dreary movie. On the contrary, it is a feel-good film. Not because Rocky wins the fight at the end, mind you, because he doesn’t: Apollo Creed is the one that emerges victorious. But Rocky still gives him one hell of a fight, and, ultimately, that was his goal, to go down with honor, giving his very best. Paraphrasing a song from a later installment of the franchise, Rocky is all about the thrill of the fight. It’s a working-class movie that values the struggle and that urges you to not go gently into that good night. It urges you to fight against a world that wants to see you down, whether with your fists, your words, or just by raising turtles. You might not win in the end, but it’s the fight that matters.

Rating: B+