The Mount Rushmore of screenwriters has to vary from person to person, but one face that everyone likely agrees should be etched in the stone of great scribes is Rod Serling. For decades, the creator of The Twilight Zone has been celebrated as a master of his medium. He's drummed up numerous iconic bite-sized horror stories, alien invasion tales, craftily spun parables, and even had a hand in bringing the Planet of the Apes franchise to life, all in just under three decades. In short, Serling is a genius when it comes to genre storytelling. He's also no one-trick pony.

Before he ever took us to the fifth dimension, Rod Serling was busy trying to make a name for himself as an up-and-coming screenwriter. After years of writing for both TV and radio, he finally got his big break in the form of the 1955 television play, Patterns. This wasn't just a big break for Serling though, it was one of the signature productions that fundamentally changed the way that programs would be aired. After its debut on January 12, 1955, audiences loved Patterns so much that they demanded to see it again.

Four weeks later, the play was reproduced with the same exact cast and crew — making not only the first television play to do so, but it was also one of the very first re-runs in history. The acclaimed and groundbreaking play would eventually enter its final form as a 1956 theatrical movie, with slight adjustments to the script by Serling, as well as a re-casting of the lead character, Fred Staples. The Twilight Zone might be Serling's most important work, but Patterns is his most groundbreaking.

Move Over 'Twilight Zone', 'Patterns' Is Rod Serling's Most Groundbreaking Work

Unlike The Twilight Zone, Patterns has not quite lived on as a world-renowned piece of filmmaking. It should be, however, for more reasons than one. Sure, its astounding degree of acclaim led to the conceptualization of reruns, but can it still work for audiences in the same way that it did back in the mid-1950s? In short, yes. It does take some patience to get there, though.

Patterns tells the story of Fred Staples (Richard Kiley in the television play, Van Heflin in the film adaptation), a young and successful engineer who is brought in for a higher-up corporate executive job at Ramsey & Co., a New York City-based industrial empire. As Staples is ushered in by the ruthless and cutting company president, Walter Ramsey (Everett Sloane), he is clueless about the fact that he's being brought in to replace the aging board member, Bill Briggs (Ed Begley). The latter is quietly aware of what is happening. Regardless of this, Staples and Briggs hit it off from the get-go. Briggs allows himself to be bullied and pushed around by his boss at every turn, whether that means he's belittled in board meetings or deprived of the credit that he deserves. As the story goes along, Serling paints a tragedy for the audience. While things get better for Staples, Briggs' mental and physical health steadily declines. All the while, Ramsey continues to chase his business's greater success, no matter what the cost may be.

'Patterns' Is the Most Human Story that Rod Serling Ever Wrote

Patterns is an unusually emotive story for Rod Serling. It doesn't matter if he's writing a grounded drama or a fantastical science fiction tale, this is a writer whose works typically run the routes of righteous anger and haggard cynicism. While Patterns definitely sports some of those traits, it also feels more for its characters than anything you'll find in The Twilight Zone or on a planet of sophisticated apes.

Briggs is obviously the most sympathetic character that you'll find here. His work is undermined at every corner, he regularly misses out on quality time with his son, and he's soon to be ousted from the company that he's put three decades of work into. He's a terrifically written character but is made all the better by Begley's dog-tired performance. As the story comes to an end, Serling and Begley will leave your head in your hands, wishing things could have gone any other way for our boy Briggs. Both Kiley and Heflin are charming in their own ways as Fred Staples, and Everett Sloane gives the film his best as an all-time great movie jerk. It's Ed Begley that has us reaching for the tissues in each and every production. Patterns takes a little bit to get going, but when it does, you'll be locked in on every move of this boardroom drama.

'Patterns' Was Such a Successful Television Play That It Became One of the First Reruns

The first live television production aired on January 12, 1955, as an episode of Kraft Television Theater. It was directed by Fielder Cook and starred almost everyone who would go on to be in the theatrical film, barring the play's lead actor, Richard Kiley. After having seen it today, it's no surprise that audiences begged for more Patterns. NBC took note of the acclaim that the play had been receiving and ordered that a second production be performed shortly. This was before live events were videotaped, an invention that allowed networks to replay (or "rerun") older broadcasts, so everyone from the January 12th airing had to reassemble. That meant all the same people who worked in front of and behind the camera had to return for a second airing — an unprecedented event! This telecast took place on February 9, 1955, just four short weeks after its debut.

After the second broadcast resonated with audiences as well, a final movie version was released in March 1956. While the theatrical film doesn't exactly have the risky energy of a live play, it does have the added benefit of getting closer to the actors, multiple takes to get their best performances, and an even stronger actor in the shoes of Fred Staples. Some might prefer the exposed and improvisational nature of theater, while others would rather take the refined results of a theatrical film. Either way, Patterns is a testament not only to Serling's abilities as a screenwriter but also his knack for resonating with audiences in their day-to-day struggles.

The success of Patterns led to Serling's next highly-praised teleplay, Requiem for a Heavyweight. With the combined success of both titles, the writer had firmly established himself as one of television's greatest forces to be reckoned with, a status that gave him the power to make his own high-profile series, The Twilight Zone — one that has benefited greatly from years and years of reruns. We should be thankful for Patterns. Had it not been as successful as it was, then the fifth dimension might have remained in the 1960s, never to air again.

