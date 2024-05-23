The Big Picture Rod Serling created impactful social allegories in genre fiction, leaving a lasting mark on popular culture.

Seven Days in May showcases Serling's sharp dialogue in a gripping political thriller devoid of fantasy elements.

The film foreshadows the Watergate era and showcases weighty ideas and gritty realism, portraying cynical government officials.

There are few names as integral to the world of cinematic genre fiction as Rod Serling's. His career might have been somewhat short-lived, but his impact is another story. Between the 1950s and 1970s, Serling crafted one groundbreaking social allegory after the next. By taking heavy, real-world themes and fusing them with science fiction and horror, his messages were some of the most accessible and resonant that you could find in popular culture. Most are familiar with his iconic television program, The Twilight Zone, which only ran from 1959 to 1964. Despite only running for five brief seasons, his acclaimed series left an undeniable mark on our culture. Filmmakers, writers, novelists, and storytellers of all kinds have spent over half a century trying to recapture Serling's signature touch, but no one has quite been able to tap into his particular approach. Whether we're talking about allegories for toxic beauty standards, tales of how mob mentality spreads, or examinations of nuclear paranoia, Serling always found a way to spearhead hot topics through his genre fiction.

Serling wasn't the type who had to shy away from telling grounded stories. On the rare occasion that he could tell a story in the real world, he always knocked it out of the park. One of this very best real world stories would be Seven Days in May, a 1964 political thriller that doesn't have one drop of fantasy in it. Combining Serling's signature cynical bite with director John Frankenheimer's Manchurian Candidate-tinged flavor of conspiracy is a fool-proof recipe for the ultimate '60s political thriller. It might not be held to the same level of esteem as The Twilight Zone or even recognized as often as Night Gallery, but Seven Days in May is one of its author's greatest works, and proves that he had more range than any of his contemporaries — past or future.

Seven Days in May A tense political drama that follows Colonel Jiggs Casey as he discovers a secret plan by military leaders to stage a coup against the President. Led by the charismatic and powerful General James Mattoon Scott, the conspirators aim to seize control of the government, believing it is in the nation's best interest. The story unfolds as Casey works urgently to expose the plot and safeguard the democratic process, facing immense danger and moral dilemmas along the way. Release Date February 13, 1964 Director John Frankenheimer Cast Burt Lancaster , Kirk Douglas , Fredric March , Ava Gardner , Edmond O'Brien Runtime 118 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Rod Serling , Fletcher Knebel , Charles W. Bailey II Studio(s) Paramount , Joel Productions , Seven Arts Productions

Rod Serling's Sharp Dialogue Is on Display in 'Seven Days in May'

Seven Days in May isn't exactly one of the definitive classics of the 1960s, let alone its release year. That said, those that are aware of it can tell you all day what a stellar picture Frankenheimer and his team cooked up. Simply put, Seven follows a small group as they attempt to take over the United States government. It's not a premise that'll blow your socks off, that's for sure, but with his 1956 drama Patterns, for example, he was able to turn the story of businessman's struggles in a toxic boardroom into a gripping 90-minute commentary on the dire ambitions of corporate America. A film's elevator pitch is just how you set the dinner table; the important thing is what a writer is serving on that dinner table. Serling's dish of choice just happens to be his dialogue.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Seven Days in May is nothing but one potboiler dialogue set piece after another. Serling isn't interested in culminating his political thriller with some sort of high octane action scene, or even having smaller ones dispersed throughout. It's all about tight conversational scenes with Serling. His work in general, but particularly with Seven, is never overly wordy or blown out with too much fat. He effortlessly bobs and weaves the story in and out of situation rooms, tiny offices, and the streets of Washington D.C., guiding his audience through political dialogue that should go over our heads. It helps when you have killer performers like Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas, and Ava Gardner reciting this dialogue, too.

'Seven Days in May' Foreshadows the Watergate Era

Close

Like most other Serling scripts, Seven Days in May is rippling with weighty ideas, those that are even more realized than the source novel that it was based on. It grapples with staying sane and surviving through the socially tumultuous late '50s and early '60s, which was already on the edge of a "let's overthrow the government" period as it is. There's even a bit of a precognizant Watergate-era anger to this film's tone. Serling clearly doesn't trust government officials. Almost every militaristic or political hat in this film carries the facade of trust, but is just another cynical, self-serving scumbag. Lancaster, in particular, is incredible as the malicious General James Scott, and fully embodies the screenplay's commentary on the quiet evils that dictate our every day.

John Frankenheimer Brings a Realistic Grit to 'Seven Day in May'

Image via Paramount Pictures

Serling can't be handed all the credit, though. Without John Frankenheimer, he never would have been a part of the project! According to the film's DVD commentary track, Frankenheimer went out of his way to bring the Twilight Zone writer aboard the project. The filmmaker had to have recognized that series' deeply American cynicism, and, with his '50s projects like Requiem for a Heavyweight and the aforementioned Patterns, there couldn't have been a more obvious choice to adapt Fletcher Knebel and Charles W. Bailey II's novel. To meet Serling's grounded, realistic dialogue, Frankenheimer gave a large majority of his film an almost documentary-like feeling. Large passages of Seven Days in May are shot with guerilla filmmaking techniques. We not only see the powers that be in their most intimate settings, but we also catch the American people on the streets in ways that don't feel so "classic Hollywood." Rather, the camera is ripped off the tri-pod and sent ambling through protests, capturing various violent acts of a generation on the brink of boiling over.

At his most reserved, Frankenheimer pulls the camera back into the corner of a room and allows Serling's dialogue and his actors to do all the work. We're made to be a fly on the wall, capturing how such a coup could ever realistically come to be. He's the definition of a filmmaker that knows when he himself needs to be flashy, and when to take a back seat for the film's other creative elements to step up and take charge. Many other people could have made Seven Days in May, but no one could have quite made it the way that Frankenheimer did.

If you want to dive into some of Rod Serling's works that don't feature aliens or supernatural beasts, then start with Seven Days in May. It might not be his most acclaimed work, but it proves more than many of his projects that he truly understood his generation's passions, frustrations, fears, and ambitions — a lightning in a bottle storyteller if there ever was one.

Seven Days in May is available to watch on Tubi in the U.S.

Watch on Tubi