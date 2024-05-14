The Big Picture Roger Corman launched the careers of many famous directors, including Martin Scorsese, by providing mentorship and opportunities.

Scorsese's experience with Corman taught him the discipline and skills needed to become a successful filmmaker in Hollywood.

Boxcar Bertha, a gangster B-movie directed by Scorsese under Corman, showcased Scorsese's early formalism and enduring thematic elements.

Cinema felt an immense loss on May 9, 2023, with the passing of Roger Corman. For over a half-century, Corman was a maverick film producer known for his prolific work on B-movies and domestic distribution of foreign cinema. His lasting legacy lies with his mentorship of the most celebrated and gifted American filmmakers in history at early stages in their careers, including Francis Ford Coppola, Jonathan Demme, Peter Bogdanovich, Joe Dante, and James Cameron, earning him the moniker of the "Spiritual Godfather of the New Hollywood." He launched countless careers by allowing directors to hone their craft with a limited budget. The overwhelming reverence paid to the late producer, who died at 98 years old, indicates his seismic impact on the industry. Sure, he mostly produced disposable exploitation films, but his independence away from Hollywood and mentorship of young budding filmmakers makes him a true artist. One career Corman helped launch was Martin Scorsese, the embodiment of cinema itself. The director's second film, Boxcar Bertha, was made under Corman's guidance, and it formed Scorsese into the cinematic genius that he is today.

Roger Corman Hired Martin Scorsese To Direct a Gangster B-Movie, ‘Boxcar Bertha’

Roger Corman's influence on modern Hollywood was vast, and his film empire was chronicled in the aptly titled, Corman's World, a documentary about his career. In the early 1970s, with New Hollywood and its anti-establishment themes taking over mainstream cinema, films centering around anti-heroic outlaws were all the rave, especially when set during the Great Depression, like Bonnie and Clyde. Having recently directed and produced Bloody Mama through his production company, American International Pictures, Corman vowed to make another female-driven gangster picture. Roger's wife, Julie Corman (in their first producing collaboration), researched stories of female gangsters and discovered the book, Sister of the Road: The Autobiography of Boxcar Bertha. The book supposedly recounts the dangerous life of a nomadic woman's encounters with gangsters during the Depression. Corman and company would loosely adapt this book into Boxcar Bertha, which follows Bertha Thompson (Barbara Hershey) and "Big" Bill Shelly (David Carradine), a pair of union organizers exacting revenge on a railroad management company amid economic hardship. Bertha, left without any living family members, lives transiently, as she rides in train cars for transportation.

In retrospect, Martin Scorsese seems egregiously overqualified to direct a cheap B-movie, but during this time, he wasn't the director of Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, or Goodfellas. He was an NYU graduate with one low-budget film to his name, Who's That Knocking at My Door. "The best post-graduate training you could get in America at that time was to work for Roger Corman," Scorsese said in the book Scorsese on Scorsese. Luckily, Scorsese was enrolled in the proverbial Corman University, as the producer saw his debut film. Without hesitation, Scorsese accepted Corman's offer to direct. Despite the seemingly impersonal stakes of the film, Scorsese put everything into Boxcar Bertha, going as far as storyboarding the entire film and hanging each frame on his wall. Corman knew he was in good hands. As producer, Corman had a few stipulations: stay within the $600,000 budget, finish within 24 days, and comply with genre expectations. Specifically, he told his director, "You must have some nudity at least every fifteen pages. Not complete nudity, maybe a little off the shoulder, or some leg, just to keep the audience interest up." Other than that, Corman granted Scorsese complete freedom to rewrite the script.

Roger Corman Taught Martin Scorsese How To Be a Professional Filmmaker

Anyone oblivious to Corman's work will be amazed by the depth of his filmography. He produced films at an extremely high rate--indicative of his economical and efficient work schedule. During filming, Corman insisted that Boxcar Bertha, knowing that audiences were expecting a riff on Bonnie Bertha, include a car chase scene. Scorsese complied, but he requested an additional day of shooting. "Oh no, it's 24 days, we can't go any extra on that," an adamant Corman responded. Corman's regimented control prepared these future auteurs for the harsh realities of film production. He refused to waste any resources, whether it was time or talent. Targets, Peter Bogdanovich's masterful debut crime thriller, was born by Boris Karloff owing Corman two days' work. The producer commissioned Bogdanovich to make any film of his desire under the condition that he integrated Karloff. Anecdotes like these demonstrate Corman as the ideal Hollywood producer and executive, as he combined his business acumen with a genuine appreciation for art and creative freedom.

Scorsese is forever grateful to Roger Corman's invaluable influence on his long and prosperous career. On the commentary track for Mean Streets, Scorsese's follow-up to Boxcar Bertha, he stated, "Corman gave us the discipline of how to make a film: 24 days shooting, six days a week, six in the morning to 10 at night, design your shots, rehearse your actors...learn how to make a picture." Scorsese, who had ambitions of being a Hollywood genre filmmaker at a young age, applied Corman's lessons to his personal expression films such as Mean Streets. On the flip side, Boxcar Bertha is Scorsese's most impersonal film, as it lacks the director's fervor regarding conflicted characters with moral quandaries, but it's hard to knock the film for being thematically shallow when it never strives to be anything more than a B-movie. Scorsese, who uses a lengthy runtime to stew over the complexities of his morally ambivalent characters, isn't given enough time to explore the psyche of Bertha and Bill.

How ‘Boxcar Bertha’ Connects to Martin Scorsese’s Filmography

Textual implications aside, Boxcar Bertha provided Scorsese with a platform to showcase his virtuosic formalism. While all exploitation films are violent in nature, the blood and punishment depicted on screen here register at a substantially higher magnitude than most genre fare. Even if its scope is relatively frivolous, the violence endured by the band of outlaws packs an emotional punch. Scorsese, often criticized for his brutal depiction of criminal activity, never deploys it gratuitously, and he understood its value early on. Along with the blunt bursts of violence, Scorsese's DNA is also found in the film's religious imagery. Towards the end of the film, Bill is crucified on a train car, evoking Jesus' crucifixion on the cross, something Scorsese would portray in his controversial meditation on faith, The Last Temptation of Christ. According to the director in Scorsese on Scorsese, this was merely incidental, as the character's crucifixion was already in the script. However, when he envisioned Jesus' crucifixion in The Last Temptation of Christ, Scorsese used his work on Boxcar Bertha as a source of reference.

Boxcar Bertha represents Roger Corman and his legacy to a tee. He cashed in on a trendy subject in Prohibition-set gangster movies, hired a promising up-and-coming filmmaker, gave them creative freedom, and in turn, the filmmaker was forever grateful. Corman's contributions to film are immeasurable. Without his support system and mentorship, the world might have been deprived of Martin Scorsese, along with a handful of seminal directors.

