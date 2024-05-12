The Big Picture Roger Corman, known as the "King of the Bs," passed away at 98, leaving behind a 70-year legacy in Hollywood.

Corman launched the careers of many iconic filmmakers and actors, giving opportunities to legends like Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Jack Nicholson, and Robert De Niro.

Despite working with tight budgets, Corman's films addressed countercultural themes and gained cult popularity, leaving a lasting impact on Hollywood.

Roger Corman, the Oscar-winning filmmaker often hailed as the “King of the Bs,” has passed away at the age of 98. Known for his low-budget classics such as Little Shop of Horrors and Black Scorpion, Corman died on May 9 at his Santa Monica home, as confirmed by his daughter Catherine Corman. She shared in a statement:

“He was generous, open-hearted, and kind to all those who knew him. When asked how he would like to be remembered, he said, ‘I was a filmmaker, just that.'"

Corman’s remarkable career began in 1955, producing and directing hundreds of films including A Bucket of Blood and Bloody Mama. He was a master at discovering talent, giving early opportunities to future legends like Francis Ford Coppola, Ron Howard, James Cameron, and Martin Scorsese. In 2009, he received an honorary Academy Award for his contributions to cinema.

“There are many constraints connected with working on a low budget, but at the same time there are certain opportunities,” Corman noted in a 2007 documentary about director Val Lewton. “You can gamble a little bit more. You can experiment. You have to find a more creative way to solve a problem or to present a concept.”

Corman’s impact on Hollywood’s golden age, particularly in the 1970s, is undeniable. He launched the careers of many notable actors, including Jack Nicholson, who made his film debut in Corman’s 1958 film The Cry Baby Killer. Other stars who got their start with Corman include Robert De Niro, Bruce Dern, and Ellen Burstyn. Scorsese’s early work, Boxcar Bertha, was also produced under Corman’s guidance. Despite working with tight budgets and swift production schedules — often completing films in just five days — Corman maintained good relationships with his directors. Ron Howard, who directed Grand Theft Auto for Corman, recalled, “Ron, you can come back if you want, but nobody else will be there,” when he requested extra time for reshoots.

Initially catering to drive-ins and specialty theaters, Corman’s films gained popularity among teenagers, leading national chains to pick them up. His films, such as the 1967 release The Trip, addressed themes like sex and drugs, reflecting the counterculture of the time. Corman also found success in distributing prestigious foreign films in the U.S., including Ingmar Bergman’s Cries and Whispers and Federico Fellini’s Amarcord, both of which won Oscars for Best Foreign Language Film.

Corman’s career began at Twentieth Century-Fox as a messenger boy and story analyst before studying English literature at Oxford. He returned to Hollywood to launch a prolific career as a producer and director. Known for his frugal filmmaking style, Corman took pride in never firing a director, avoiding the “humiliation” it would cause.

Roger Corman Left a Lasting Impression on His Protégés

Many of Corman’s disciples honored him in their own projects. Coppola cast him in The Godfather Part II, Jonathan Demme featured him in The Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, and Ron Howard included him in Apollo 13. One of Corman’s most enduring films is the 1960’s Little Shop of Horrors, which inspired a successful stage musical and a 1986 film adaptation starring Steve Martin, Rick Moranis, and John Candy.

Corman’s adaptations of Edgar Allan Poe’s works, such as The Raven and House of Usher, earned critical acclaim, with the latter being preserved by the Library of Congress. Born in Detroit and raised in Beverly Hills, Corman graduated from Stanford University with a degree in engineering and served in the Navy before pursuing a career in Hollywood. He married Julie Halloran in 1964, and together they had three children: Catherine, Roger, and Brian.

Roger Corman’s legacy as a pioneering filmmaker who embraced innovation and nurtured talent will continue to influence the world of cinema for generations to come.