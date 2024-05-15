Roger Corman was prolific in the film industry for longer than some people are alive, getting his start back in the 1950s and never officially retiring as a producer, passing away in 2024 some 70 years on from his earliest work at the age of 98. He was a director early on in his career, making dozens of films between 1955 and 1971, retiring from that line of work in the early 1970s and only returning in an official capacity to helm 1990’s Frankenstein Unbound.

His directorial output is interesting, but he was much more prolific as a producer/executive producer, having too many credits to count, really. The following movies were ones he had a part in producing or executive producing (including a few he also directed), but do not include non-English language movies he helped distribute in the U.S. That’s a whole other story, and included critically acclaimed titles like Cries and Whispers, The Tin Drum, and Dersu Uzala.

10 'Battle Beyond the Stars' (1980)

Director: Jimmy T. Murakami

It’s probably not for everyone, but those after a certain brand of low-budget cult sci-fi film might well find it with Battle Beyond the Stars. Roger Corman and Ed Carlin were credited with producing the film, while Jimmy T. Murakami was the director. Perhaps it can be taken with a grain of salt, but IMDb does also claim Corman worked as an uncredited director on the film, too, for what that’s worth.

Battle Beyond the Stars is essentially a take on Seven Samurai set in space, and obviously came out at a time when sci-fi blockbusters were popular, thanks to a certain film set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. There’s some goofy fun to be had with this one, and the production was certainly interesting, too, given James Cameron had an early credit here for working on the film’s art direction.

9 'Piranha' (1978)

Director: Joe Dante

Several years before he made a subversive Christmas movie about small vicious creatures on land with 1984’s Gremlins, Joe Dante made a comedy/horror movie about small vicious water-based creatures with Piranha. It’s exactly what you’d expect a fairly low-budget movie called Piranha to be, but Dante gives it enough personality for there to be a certain amount of fun offered here.

The film moved Dante up in the directing world, while the sequel to this film – Piranha II: Flying Killers (1982) – also helped establish James Cameron as a director (though Corman didn’t produce that sequel). For as good as Cameron is, his Piranha wasn’t as good as the one Dante and Corman were involved with making, and though the pair have been involved with better movies, 1978’s Piranha is still pretty decent for what it is.

8 'Boxcar Bertha' (1972)

Director: Martin Scorsese

In 1972, Martin Scorsese was still about a year away from directing what many would consider to be his first great film: Mean Streets. Boxcar Bertha did beat Mean Streets to the punch in terms of being Scorsese’s first feature-length crime movie, but it certainly wasn’t one that reached the heights of his gangster/mob/crime films that followed in future decades.

Still, as a gritty and small-scale movie about corruption, revenge, and doomed love set during the Great Depression, Boxcar Bertha isn’t terrible, and is an interesting footnote within Scorsese’s broader filmography. Also, as has been mentioned regarding James Cameron and Joe Dante, Corman was someone willing to fund a movie by a director who’d go on to greatness, when he produced Scorsese’s Boxcar Bertha, so he might be partly to thank for the better Scorsese films that the world later got.

7 'The Shooting' (1966)

Director: Monte Hellman

One of the more underrated and lesser-known Jack Nicholson movies out there, The Shooting came out a few years before Nicholson found breakout success with his supporting role in Easy Rider. It worked as something of a preview for what was to come, because Nicholson is quite good here, with the story revolving around a woman determined for revenge, and getting two cowboys to help her achieve the vengeance she desires.

The Shooting has a title that might sound as though action and plenty of gunfights await, but it’s more of a slow burn, as far as Westerns go, for better or worse. It will likely satisfy those who are willing to be a little patient, and The Shooting is also helped by the fact that it’s lean runtime-wise, clocking in at just 82 minutes.

6 'Ride in the Whirlwind' (1966)

Director: Monte Hellman

To quote a lyric from a song by The Smiths, "Stop me if you think that you've heard this one before": in 1966, there was a low-budget Western directed by Monte Hellman that clocked in at 82 minutes long and starred Millie Perkins and Jack Nicholson. Such things can be said about both The Shooting and Ride in the Whirlwind, though the two do admittedly have different stories, with Ride in the Whirlwind mostly being about three men being pursued after they’re mistaken for outlaws.

Like The Shooting, Ride in the Whirlwind can’t quite count itself among Jack Nicholson’s very best movies, but it’s not a bad early effort for the then-young actor. Nicholson was also credited with writing the film’s screenplay, while producer Roger Corman was responsible for funding these two Westerns and encouraging the production of both to occur back-to-back, naturally cutting down certain costs.

5 'The Intruder' (1962)

Director: Roger Corman

As should already be apparent, Roger Corman directed plenty of “genre” movies; horror, Westerns, science fiction flicks, etc. But one of his best films – as both director and producer – was actually a fairly solemn and grounded drama: 1962’s The Intruder. It sticks out because of its genre, and because of its lead actor, too: a pre-Star Trek William Shatner.

Shatner plays a man who identifies as a social reformer, and the plot sees him entering a small Southern town with the intention of making sure everyone there is convinced to oppose integration in schools. It comments on segregation and prejudice in the U.S., and as a drama that tackles such issues, it’s surprisingly well-made and a film that still holds up. It builds in intensity throughout, and Shatner shows a lesser-seen side of his acting abilities. Indeed, The Intruder works as a showcase for his surprising range as an actor, and for Corman’s similarly surprising range as a director of non-genre movies.

4 'The Masque of the Red Death' (1964)

Director: Roger Corman

The Masque of the Red Death is another film Roger Corman happened to both direct and produce that’s worth mentioning as a highlight of his body of work. It was one of several films Roger Corman made with horror legend Vincent Price, and is probably their best overall, standing as a genuinely good adaptation of the Edgar Allan Poe short story of the same name.

Narratively, The Masque of the Red Death takes place in the Middle Ages and concerns a prince who rules over – and torments – the inhabitants of a village, all the while doing his best to avoid a widespread plague by being confined to his castle. It’s a movie that transcends its budgetary limitations enough to be a well-made piece of horror, benefiting hugely from its economical production/set design and a typically great central performance from Price.

3 'X: The Man with the X-Ray Eyes' (1963)

Director: Roger Corman

Sometimes known simply as X, and sometimes called X: The Man with the X-Ray Eyes, this 1963 film might well be the best out of the 50-ish Roger Corman was credited with producing and directing. It’s got “cult classic” written all over it, being a very entertaining blend of science fiction and horror that explores the upsides – and eventual consequences – of a scientist experimenting on himself and gaining X-ray vision.

It's simple, but it works, displaying how amazing such a thing would be at first, but then how awful it would eventually become, if it wasn’t able to be entirely controlled or “turned” on and off. X: The Man with the X-Ray Eyes might not have many surprises narratively, but its exploration of X-ray vision is a great deal of fun, the presentation is super creative, and Ray Milland’s very good in the lead role.

2 'Death Race 2000' (1975)

Director: Paul Bartel

With an eclectic cast that includes David Carradine and a young Sylvester Stallone, Death Race 2000 is one of the most well-known movies Roger Corman produced, and with good reason. It’s an extremely entertaining and perhaps even forward-thinking blend of action, science fiction, and satire, centering on a deadly automobile race in a dystopian society where contestants score extra points for running down pedestrians.

It's silly and fun, sure, but there is something of substance to Death Race 2000 and the way it looks at the role violent media/sports play in the lives of many. Indeed, it does this by itself being a violent spectacle of a film and, like many Corman-produced movies, found decent box office success against its budget. It balances things shockingly well for a movie that just looks like it might be tasteless trash on the surface, and there’s even an argument to be made that it’s one of the best B-movies of its decade.

1 'Targets' (1968)

Director: Peter Bogdanovich

Roger Corman was responsible for producing a rather remarkable thriller with Targets, and a movie that can be considered up there as one of the best of the 1960s. It was a movie that established Peter Bogdanovich as a name to keep an eye on, and told a simple yet very intense story partly about a young man going on a shooting spree, and partly about an aging horror movie actor considering retirement.

Things eventually merge into one narrative, with the entire thing proving unsettling and very effective. Targets was an early movie to look at gun violence in quite this way, coming out during a decade when there had been particularly noteworthy instances of such a thing, be it high-profile figures getting assassinated or early examples of mass killings. With gun violence continuing to be a prominent issue in the decades since, Targets still holds up well, and remains feeling eerily relevant.

