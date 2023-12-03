Roger Corman, often hailed as the "King of B-Movies," is a prolific director responsible for some of the most influential horrors of the 1960s. Some of his most notable films include the original The Little Shop of Horrors and The Wild Angels. Corman has a knack for working within tight budgets, as well as mentoring emerging talents like Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, and James Cameron.

Not all of his movies are masterpieces, of course, especially given the limited resources he usually had at hand. Nevertheless, the best of them have an infectious energy and sense of Gothic grandeur that defies their small budgets. He had a particularly fruitful collaboration with horror star Vincent Price, resulting in some of the actor's most enduring performances. With so many Corman flicks out there, we've compiled a list of his 10 best movies, according to IMDb score.

10 'The Raven' (1963)

IMDb: 6.5/10

The Raven is a horror-comedy that pays tribute to the works of Edgar Allan Poe, starring horror legends Vincent Price and Boris Karloff. Mourning widower Dr. Erasmus Craven (Price) is startled to encounter a talking raven with a human voice. The raven, it turns out, is a transformed wizard named Dr. Bedlo (Peter Lorre). He and Craven set out to confront Dr. Scarabus (Karloff), the sorcerer who transfigured him, and rescue Craven's lost love Lenore (Hazel Court).

Blending humor, campy special effects, and the charm of its veteran cast, The Raven makes for a delightful twist on Poe's macabre tales. It's quite goofy and rough around the edges, but that's also its appeal. Not to mention, it boasts some surprisingly good magic spell fights.

9 'The St. Valentine's Day Massacre' (1967)

IMDb: 6.6/10

Set in 1929, The St. Valentine's Day Massacre chronicles the bitter and bloody rivalry between two of Chicago's most powerful gangsters, Al Capone (Jason Robards) and George "Bugs" Moran (Ralph Meeker). It focuses on the lead-up to a notorious massacre in which Moran's gang members were gunned down on Capone's orders.

Here, Corman worked with his biggest budget up til that point, resulting in a more realistic feel than most of his other projects. The story drags at times, but overall it holds attention with its detailed voice-over, climactic shootout, and the murderer's row of cameos, including a young Bruce Dern and Jack Nicholson.

8 'X: The Man with the X-Ray Eyes' (1963)

IMDb: 6.6/10

Scientist James Xavier (Ray Milland) develops a revolutionary serum that grants him the ability to see through objects and even people's skin, effectively giving him X-ray vision. His colleagues warn him about the risks of the untested serum, but he brushes their concerns away. Soon, Xavier becomes obsessed with pushing the limits of his vision, even as he loses his ability to control his new powers. Inevitably, his sanity starts to fray.

X: The Man with the X-Ray Eyes is peak Corman B-grade fun. It's lean, mean, and low-budget, clocking in at just 79 minutes long. It's a quintessential tale of scientific hubris gone wrong, held together by a committed and larger-than-life lead performance from Milland.

7 'The Haunted Palace' (1963)

IMDb: 6.7/10

The Haunted Palace is a horror based on a novella by H.P. Lovecraft. Price stars yet again as Charles Dexter Ward, a man who inherits a mansion in the sinister village of Arkham. But when they arrive to claim their inheritance, Ward and his wife Anne (Debra Paget) soon discover that the place has a dark history. The townsfolk are suspicious and unwelcoming, and the curse of Ward's ancestor, the warlock Joseph Curwen, begins to plague him.

The movie is a veritable cornucopia of horror tropes, replete with dark rituals, books of the dead, and possession. It's also notable for being one of the first movies to feature Lovecraft's iconic monster Cthulhu. Price's charisma and Corman's obvious affection for the source material elevate it above other, more mediocre takes on similar ideas.

6 'A Bucket of Blood' (1959)

IMDb: 6.7/10

Another comedy horror, A Bucket of Blood centers on Walter Paisley (Dick Miller), a struggling busboy and aspiring artist working in a bohemian coffeehouse. One day, Walter accidentally kills his landlady's cat and covers the body in clay to hide the evidence. To his surprise, the result is mistaken for a genuine work of art. Inspired by this newfound recognition, Walter embarks on a twisted journey to create more "masterpieces" by killing people and turning their corpses into sculptures.

Yet again, Corman shows off his talent for taking a simple premise and fleshing it out into a full-blown story. The movie is essentially a satire of the art scene and the beatnik culture of the 1950s, and the dialogue is jam-packed with dark humor. "A Bucket of Blood was ultimately an affectionate satire on a movement that was soon to be replaced by the hippie generation," Corman explains.

5 'Tales of Terror' (1962)

IMDb: 6.8/10

Tales of Terror is a horror anthology based on Poe stories, from a screenplay by I Am Legend's Richard Matheson. It consists of three distinct tales of the macabre, each starring Price in various roles. The first story, "Morella," follows a man haunted by the spirit of his deceased wife. The second, "The Black Cat," explores a wine connoisseur's descent into madness after a series of unfortunate events. Lastly, "The Facts in the Case of M. Valdemar" delves into a hypnotist's horrifying experiment on a dying man.

Here, delectably gory effects win the day, especially in the third story. On release, many audiences did not like Corman's pivot to the anthology format, but viewers who enjoy seeing Price ramble around a cobwebbed mansion are in for a treat.

4 'The Masque of the Red Death' (1964)

IMDb: 6.9/10

Set in a dark, plague-ridden medieval Europe, The Masque of the Red Death stars Price as the malevolent Prince Prospero. He takes sadistic pleasure in luring the nobility to his castle to escape the deadly Red Death, while the rest of the population succumbs to the epidemic outside. The prince hosts a lavish masquerade ball, and as the night unfolds, the revelry takes a sinister turn: an unexpected guest arrives, who Prospero believes is an emissary of Satan.

The movie boasts a ton of striking, creepy scenes, like dancing corpses and living embodiments of various diseases. It looks great too, perhaps because it was shot by Nicolas Roeg, who would go on to direct horror classics of his own like Don't Look Now.

3 'House of Usher' (1960)

IMDb: 6.9/10

House of Usher is Corman's take on Poe's story The Fall of the House of Usher, which Mike Flanagan recently adapted into a TV Series. Philip Winthrop (Mark Damon) travels to the desolate Usher mansion to see his fiancé Madeline Usher (Myrna Fahey). There, he meets her brother Roderick (Price) who tells him that the family is cursed. As Roderick shares his story, Winthrop begins to suspect that he has done something terrible to Madeline.

The movie gets off to a slow start but builds up toward stellar set pieces, all the while serving up Gothic atmosphere in spades. Corman uses limited sets and matte paintings to great effect, giving the impression of a grim world that extends far beyond the frame.

2 'The Pit and the Pendulum' (1961)

IMDb: 7.0/10

Francis Barnard (John Kerr) travels to the castle of Nicholas Medina (Price) to investigate the disappearance of his sister Elizabeth (Barbara Steele). Nicholas tells him that Elizabeth died, but Francis is skeptical. He lingers on to uncover the truth, while an increasingly erratic Nicholas comes to believe that the angry ghost of his late wife is haunting the castle.

The movie skillfully weaves elements of psychological horror and Gothic suspense, with a looming, deadly pendulum serving as a symbol of impending doom. The Pit and the Pendulum proved highly influential, inspiring giallo directors like Mario Bava and Dario Argento. Stephen King has described the movie's climax as “the most important moment in the post-1960 horror film, signaling a return to an all-out effort to terrify the audience[ …] and a willingness to use any means at hand to do it."

1 'The Intruder' (1962)

IMDb: 7.6/10

The Intruder stands apart from the bulk of Corman's work in that it's more of a drama rather than a straight horror. William Shatner stars as Adam Cramer, a charismatic and manipulative young man who arrives in a small Southern town. Posing as a well-intentioned desegregation advocate, Cramer stirs the town's prejudices and fears, inciting violence and hatred. Soon, the community is utterly upended.

The film is a sharp exploration of racism, which was unlike other movies made at the time, even if it's a little simplistic. The violence is hard-hitting and realistic, and there's no attempt to sugarcoat anything or apply a happy ending. The highlight is Shatner, who delivers a stunning performance as a populist rabble-rouser. It's miles away from Captain Kirk. He's utterly convincing as a soulless demagogue.

