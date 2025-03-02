1993 marked the fifth season of HBO’s smash horror hit Tales From the Crypt. Known for its macabre moral tales and twist endings, the TV series was adapted from its namesake EC Comics publication. Created by Bill Gaines and Al Feldstein, the bi-weekly horror comic ran from 1950 to 1955. Unlike its predecessor, The Twilight Zone, Tales From the Crypt was adapted at a time when it could go hard with the censored facets of culture. The gratuitous gore and nudity that ruled 1980s horror was now available in every 1990s home and the series took full advantage, serving up some of the most iconic episodes and makeup looks in horror history. However, the show's 55th episode, "Forever Ambergris," starring Roger Daltrey, is a particularly notable tale of dangerous envy and mind-blowing special effects.

What Is 'Tales From the Crypt's "Forever Ambergris" About?