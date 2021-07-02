The collection will include over fifty years' worth of photos that have never been shared with the public.

After many years in the darkroom, Academy Award-winning cinematographer Sir Roger Deakins is finally displaying his still photography to the public. Announced via the Instagram for Team Deakins, the podcast Deakins produces with his wife and collaborator, James Deakins, the prolific cinematographer will publish a book of his still photography later this year.

In the post, accompanied by a black and white photo of Deakins shooting a camera, it was revealed that the book will span over fifty years of photography, which has been “rarely shared” with the public. Titled Byways, the project is “something he’s always wanted to do”, having shot on film in the staggering number of locations he traveled as a cinematographer.

Known for his work with filmmakers like the Coen Brothers and Denis Villeneuve, Deakins has over eighty cinematography credits to his name, and has been inducted into both the American and British Society of Cinematographers. He has been nominated for Academy Awards a whopping fifteen times and won twice, garnering accolades for Best Cinematography for Blade Runner 2049 and 1917.

No specifics have been given about the photography included in Byways, but according to Distributed Art Publishers, the book’s American distributor, it will gather three suites of images together, chronicling the change in Deakins’ photographic style over time:

“After graduating from college Deakins spent a year photographing life in rural North Devon, in Southwest England, on a commission for the Beaford Arts Centre; these images are gathered here for the first time and attest to a keenly ironic English sensibility, while also documenting a vanished postwar Britain. A second suite of images expresses Deakins’ love of the seaside. Traveling for his cinematic work has allowed Deakins to photograph landscapes all over the world; in this third group of images, that same irony remains evident.”

Images from the book have not yet been released, but if Deakins’ career as a cinematographer is any indication, the work is set to be spectacular. With credits like The Shawshank Redemption, Skyfall, and A Beautiful Mind under his belt, Deakins is no stranger to the lens of a camera or how to masterfully manipulate it.

No definitive release date has been set for the book, but Deakins’ team noted an August release for the United Kingdom, and sometime in the autumn for readers in the United States. Byways is published by Damiani Books, and can be preordered on their website or Artbook.com for $55.00. Check out Deakins’ announcement below:

