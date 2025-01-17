Roger Ebert's expansive collection of Great Movies includes those from every decade until his death in 2013, and from every genre. The 1980s were a decade in cinema that featured enduring blockbusters, iconic characters, and narrative-driven movies, all of which had a massive influence on pop culture, from fashion to music to quotable lines audiences are still reciting over four decades later. While there are dozens of movies from the 80s that Ebert deemed four-star-worthy, not all of them he considered bestowing the badge of Great Movie honor on.

The best of the 1980s for Ebert included adaptations, franchise starters, eclectic comedies, and hair-raising horror. Where there was an emotionally taxing narrative, Ebert selected the opposite with feel-good and heartwarming movies that are just as worthy of praise among Oscar nominees and cult classics. The movies from the 80s that appear on Ebert's Great Movie list endured not only with moviegoers, but with Ebert as he revisited each movie decades later and still found the cinematic excellence within each of them.

10 'This is Spinal Tap' (1984)

Directed by Rob Reiner

In his 2001 great movie review, Ebert called the mockumentary "one of the funniest movies ever made." This is Spinal Tap stars Rob Reiner in his directorial debut as Marty DiBergi, a fictional director following the titular English band as they embark on their first U.S. tour in half a decade. Deemed the loudest band, Spinal Tap consists of the star musicians, David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), and Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest). The satirical story of rock bands and the music industry earned four stars from Ebert after its original release.

"There are two stories told in the film: the story of what the rock band Spinal Tap thinks, hopes, believes or fears is happening, and the story of what is actually happening. The reason we feel such affection for its members is because they are so touching in their innocence and optimism. Intoxicated by the sheer fun of being rock stars, they perform long after their sell-by date..."

Ebert praises Reiner's skill in front of and behind the camera, armed with editors who do the work to reveal what the script shouldn't about love triangles, failed piercings, and enormous comedic payoffs. The story is about authenticity, as the band members are unapologetically themselves and what happens to them is funny, not emotionally tortuous, even though their music is inherently bad. This is Spinal Tap takes home multiple accolades, being one of the best mockumentaries, the launching point for Reiner's directorial career, an iconic comedy, but for Ebert one of the best movies of the 1980s.

9 'Planes, Trains, & Automobiles' (1987)

Directed by John Hughes

For Ebert, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles became more than just a customary holiday viewing when he revisited the comedy for his great movie collection. The movie comes from the mind of "one of the most prolific filmmakers," John Hughes, about two traveling Chicago salesmen (Steve Martin and John Candy) of opposite personalities whose destinies are brought together in Manhattan as they race to get home for Thanksgiving. Candy's jovial performance as Del opposite Martin's uptight Neal with a Hughes script created something emotionally piercing than with just another comedy movie.

"The buried story engine of 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' is not slowly growing friendship or odd-couple hostility (devices a lesser film might have employed), but empathy. It is about understanding how the other guy feels."

Ebert's review for his great movie collection recalls a moment he saw Candy alone in a bar and the conversation they had, the critic calling attention to Candy's depression and how he simply wanted to make people laugh, but Candy felt he tried too hard. Ebert thought of Del and how the acclaimed comedy tells a deeper story of emotional transformation that does away with complex, lofty themes and simply beelines for the heart of the characters and the audience.

8 'The Color Purple' (1985)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

In his original review, Ebert called The Color Purple the best movie of 1985; however, when he revisited the film for his great movie collection in 2004, he saw its flaws more clearly, but stuck to his original four-stars for the film's greatness and power to deeply move audiences. The feature is based on the novel by Alice Walker about a young African-American woman named Celie (Whoopi Goldberg) who endures 40 years of abuse, cruelty, and bigotry, dreaming of the day she escapes the South and is reunited with her sister in Africa.

"That’s what the movies offer: Escapism into lives other than our own. I am not female, I am not black, I am not Celie, but for a time during 'The Color Purple,' my mind deceives me that I am all of those things, and as I empathize with her struggle and victory I learn something about what it must have been like to be her."

Despite earning 11 Oscar nominations, The Color Purple didn't take home a single golden statue that night. Ebert praised Goldberg's performance, saying that "we lost a serious actress when Goldberg started playing nuns..." In his second review, Ebert was staunch in his belief that, despite the movie's shortcomings in single-vision depictions of African-American men and women, and too picturesque landscapes of the South, The Color Purple blessed audiences with Celie's humanity and became more than just a movie.

7 'The Shining' (1980)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Not only is it one of Ebert's great movie selections from the 1980s, but The Shining is also one of his top choices for the best horror movies of all time. In a story of "isolated madness," the Torrance family moves to a mountainous hotel to care for the property during the wintry off-season; however, as their stay wears on, Jack (Jack Nicholson) begins to slip into madness, threatening his wife (Shelly Duvall) and son's (Danny Llyod) safety. Ebert's four-star, great movie review highlighted the adaptation's persistent themes of reliability and the psychological toll it takes on the characters.

"In a snowbound hotel, three people descend into versions of madness or psychic terror, and we cannot depend on any of them for an objective view of what happens."

The Shining is a notorious example of creative differences between the source material author, Stephen King, and filmmaker, Stanley Kubrick. The film version, in Ebert's opinion, challenges the idea of reality, madness, and how Kubrick's use of ghosts creates an up-for-interpretation ending that the critic called a "strangely disturbing."

6 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Directed by Stephen Spielberg

This iconic action-adventure film won four Oscars and four stars from Roger Ebert. The first of the franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark is the story of archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) as he races against the Nazis to recover the Ark of the Covenant. The success of the first film spawned an entire cinematic series with iconic music and a gruff hero fans cultivated an endearing love for. Ebert called the movie "just plain fun" in his republished 2000 great movie review.

"'Raiders of the Lost Ark' has all the qualities of an exuberant serial, plus a religious and political agenda. That Spielberg places his message in the crevices of the action makes it all the more effective. 'Raiders' may have an impersonal superstructure, but its foundations are personal, and passionate."

In considering Steven Spielberg's filmography exploring the era and destruction of the Nazi regime, like Schindler's List, Ebert argues that Spielberg contiues that same messaging. With a "parade of anti-Nazi symbolism and sly religious satire, as when a desperate Indy grabs the hood ornament of a Mercedes truck, and it snaps off," Raiders remains more than just an adventure film for those looking for it and the perfect Saturday afternoon serial for the other half.