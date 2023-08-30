The late movie critic Roger Ebert was perhaps the best there ever has been. He had a shrewd understanding of movies, an eloquent yet drect way of talking about them, and a keen eye able to look at the deepest elements of a story that most audience members might miss altogether.

But while Ebert certainly had no patience for terrible films, he was a critic who knew how to have fun. Over the course of his career, he found a few movies that he enjoyed considerably while the vast majority of critics despised them. From cult classics like Femme Fatale to blockbuster spectacles like Daredevil, these films might not have earned the favor of most critics, but Ebert certainly liked them.

10 'Alice in Wonderland' (2010)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Roger Ebert's Rating: 3/4 Stars

More often than not, Tim Burton was a pretty hit-or-miss director for Ebert, with the critic either really liking his films or hating them. Surprisingly, Alice in Wonderland, one of Disney's earliest live-action adaptations of their animated classics (which most critics intensely disliked), was one of the Burton movies that Ebert really enjoyed.

While most critics found the movie emotionally hollow and narratively generic, Ebert disagreed. In his review of the film, he called it "enchanting in its mordant way", and although he disliked the explosive third act, everything else he found delightful.

9 'Daredevil' (2003)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Roger Ebert's Rating: 3/4 Stars

Just a few years before the heyday of superhero movies, audiences were subjected to a variety of subpar outings in the genre. One of the most infamous ones was Daredevil, starring Ben Affleck as the titular blind superhero in his fight against crime in New York City.

Most critics and audience members were dismissive of the movie, calling it a dull and dumb piece of fluff with very few things to make it worthwhile. Ebert, on the other hand, reviewed it and called it "actually pretty good," praising Affleck and Jennifer Garner, the stylish directing by Mark Steven Johnson, and the fun story.

8 'The Happening' (2008)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Roger Ebert's Rating: 3/4 Stars

In M. Night Shyamalan's The Happening, a group struggles to survive a plague that causes everyone infected to commit suicide. Condemned by many as one of the worst movies of the 2010s, it's a film with not many fans or defenders.

Roger Ebert was one of those defenders. While most critics thought that its promising first act quickly derailed into incoherent nonsense, Ebert wrote in his review that Shyamalan's film kind of "[wove] a spell" in him, complimenting what he found was "a quietly realistic way" of making a parable on the possible death of humankind.

7 'Paul Blart: Mall Cop' (2009)

Image via Sony Pictures

Roger Ebert's rating: 3/4 Stars

In Steve Carr's Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Kevin James plays the titular character, a mild-mannered security guy who must save the day when a gang of crooks takes over a shopping mall.

All memes aside, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who genuinely finds Paul Blart to be a properly good film. Critics thought it was silly, unfunny, and trite—But not Roger Ebert. In his review, he called it "wholesome" and hilariously "preposterous", even praising some creative decisions that he found refreshing in a genre that was so stale at the time the film came out.

6 'Spawn' (1997)

Image via New Line Cinema

Roger Ebert's rating: 3.5/4 Stars

At the time the first movie adaptation came out, Mark A.Z. Dippé's Spawnwas a relatively new but already well-established comic book character. The live-action film was a retelling of his origin as an elite mercenary who, after being killed, comes back from Hell as a reluctant soldier of the Devil.

According to critics, the movie was an over-violent revenge fantasy without logic, style, or anything fresh to bring to the table. According to Roger Ebert's review, though, it was "an experimental art film" with interesting characters and some truly impressive visual effects.

5 'Cars 2' (2011)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Roger Ebert's Rating: 3.5/4 Stars

Typically considered Pixar's worst outing, Cars 2 for some reason brought the high-octane racing of Cars to an espionage plot of political intrigue, where Mater accidentally becomes an international spy trying to save the world from terrorists.

If this sounds like a ludicrous concept, that's because most critics thought that it indeed was. They called this sequel visually impressive, but overstuffed and ultimately forgettable. Ebert, on the other hand, said in his review that Cars 2 stirred some moving childhood memories inside him, calling it "fun" and praising director John Lasseter for making a film so "in touch with his inner child," as well as capable of re-awakening Ebert's.

4 'Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace' (1999)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Roger Ebert's Rating: 3.5/4 Stars

George Lucas's Star Warsprequels may have been seeing a resurgence in recent years, but that wasn't always the case. More particularly, Episode I — The Phantom Menace, about two Jedi finding a young boy who may bring balance to the Force, was met with much backlash upon its release.

Most critics weren't fans of the abundance of exposition in the script and what they felt were dull characters populating a rather bumpy story. Ebert was on the opposite end of the spectrum, arguing in his review that if The Phantom Menace had been the first Star Wars installment, "it [would have been] hailed as a visionary breakthrough".

3 'Knowing' (2009)

Image via Summit Entertainment

Roger Ebert's rating: 4/4 stars

Before the Nicolas Cage-aissance that fans of the actor are living in nowadays, there was a long period of time when Cage mostly made a series of critically panned movies like Alex Proyas's Knowing, about an M.I.T. professor who links a mysterious list of numbers to past and future disasters, setting out to prevent the ultimate catastrophe.

Though some fans consider this one of Cage's most underrated performances, critics lamented that the movie's story was so absurd and that it took itself so seriously. Ebert's review of the movie, however, had him go so far as to call Knowing one of "the best science-fiction films [he'd] seen", calling it "frightening, suspenseful, [and] intelligent".

2 'Femme Fatale' (2002)

Image via Warner Bros.

Roger Ebert's Rating: 4/4 Stars

Just as often as he makes outstanding staples of their genre, Brian De Palma has a few misses under his belt, unfortunatley. Femme Fatale has garnered a few fans over the years, but it was nevertheless met with negativity upon release with its story about a woman's past as a con artist coming back to haunt her while she's trying to straighten out her life.

Most critics thought that De Palma's thriller was vapid and dumbly tantalizing, but not Roger Ebert. In his review, he called it sexy, seductive, and "sly as a snake", talking about how much fun he had trying to decipher the film's plot and twists.

1 'The Golden Compass' (2007)

Image via New Line Cinema

Roger Ebert's rating: 4/4 Stars

Expectations were high for the first-ever movie adaptation of Philip Pullman's iconic His Dark Materials trilogy of fantasy novels, but The Golden Compass, about a young girl journeying to save her best friend and other kidnapped children from a mysterious organization, was sadly a disappointment for most.

Critics were both sad and upset that all the bite and controversy of Pullman's original book was so bafflingly lost in translation. Ebert loved it, though, calling it in his review "a wonderfully good-looking movie, with exciting passages and a captivating heroine". It goes to show that the beauty of the subjectivity of cinema extends even to Roger Ebert himself, who could always see in certain films things that nobody else could.

