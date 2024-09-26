The '90s are widely remembered for the entertainment industry being very politically incorrect. It was the era of WWE, Howard Stern, South Park, and Jerry Springer. Through their respective mediums, they proved that cash could be generated with vulgar and offensive content geared towards a youth-oriented audience. One movie star who embodied this particular period of potty humor was a rubber-faced Canadian comedian Jim Carrey and his success was no fluke when Dumb & Dumber hit theaters in December 1994.

The slapstick buddy road comedy was ground-breaking territory for those involved. It marked the debut of filmmakers Peter and Bobby Farrelly, who would later become household names with Kingpin and There’s Something About Mary. Additionally, Carrey did not have to carry the picture on his back as he shared the screen with Jeff Daniels. The critically acclaimed character actor had already built a body of work 180 degrees away from the comedian with classics such as Something Wild, The Purple Rose of Cairo, and Gettysburg. The unlikely pairing of Carrey and Daniels alongside the comedy genius of the Farrellys resulted in a surprise smash that left Hollywood executives scrambling for the next low-brow comedy for the MTV generation. Yet, had it not been for some creative changes and fights over casting, Dumb & Dumber could have been a forgotten comedy worthy of the DVD dollar bin fare. Perhaps it's time to revisit the comedy before it leaves Netflix.

'Dumb & Dumber' Was Almost a John Hughes Picture

Carrey and Daniels portray simple-minded Rhode Island roommates Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne. Freelancing as a limo driver, Lloyd drops off the beautiful heiress Mary Swanson (Lauren Holly) at the airport when he realizes she left her Samsonite briefcase behind. With Lloyd getting fired at the same time as dog groomer Harry due to showing up late to an event with dogs covered in food, the dim-witted pair decide to hit the road to Aspen via Harry’s Mutt Cutts van to return Mary’s briefcase. As friction between Lloyd and Harry arises over their attraction to Mary, they are unaware that its contents are wanted by some career criminals (Mike Starr and Karen Duffy) who were hired by wealthy Aspen resident Nicholas Andre (Charles Rocket).

If the road comedy plot feels reminiscent of 1987’s Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, it's easy to imagine it as a John Hughes film. Interestingly, the concept for Dumb & Dumber originated with Hughes, who specialized not only in teen movies but also comedies about adults with some level of arrested development. Though Hughes wrote scripts frequently and even shared his projects with other directors, Dumb & Dumber’s original screenplay was one he found he could not complete. Dumb & Dumber co-screenwriter Bennett Yellin revealed to Cracked in 2023 that Hughes sold the unfinished script to the Farrelly Brothers who impressed the Uncle Buck director with their unproduced sequel script to Dan Aykroyd’s Dragnet. In exchange for pitching their revised version of the story, the Farrellys agreed to take Hughes’ name off the production.

'Dumb & Dumber' Nearly Reunited Jim Carrey and Nicolas Cage

Like many before them, the Rhode Island-born Farrellys lacked a track record to attract Hollywood executives. They struggled to get the project off the ground for years until the youth-oriented New Line Cinema gave Dumb & Dumber the green light with the siblings co-directing. The Farrellys reportedly sought Gary Oldman and Nicolas Cage for Lloyd and Harry. Though Cage had plenty of comedy experience as early as 1983’s Valley Girl, Oldman was primarily an intense dramatic actor who could have likely taken Dumb & Dumber into a slightly darker route.

While Cage considered playing Harry, New Line Cinema pushed for Carrey. Like most of America before 1993, the Farrellys were unfamiliar with Carrey, who had struggled to break into movies since the mid-'80s. But Carrey’s fortunes changed gradually with his stand-out celebrity impressions and iconic original characters on Fox’s In Living Color. Then his life was altered dramatically in early 1994 when a $15 million comedy called Ace Ventura: Pet Detective hit theaters and shattered all expectations. His next project, New Line’s The Mask, proved so successful that the studio offered him Dumb & Dumber and agreed to pay Carrey his highest salary to that point — $7 million. Though Yellin and the Farrellys were concerned that Carrey’s brand of humor was too extreme for Lloyd, the star assured them something he could bring to every project: An original performance instead of a retread of an old one. Part of the assurance that Carrey's approach to Lloyd would be different from Ace Ventura was his physical appearance with the use of his real chipped tooth and a mushroom hairstyle.

New Line Cinema Did Not Want Jeff Daniels In 'Dumb & Dumber'

Image via New Line Cinema

Had Carrey teamed with Cage in Dumb & Dumber, it would have been a reunion since their first pairing in 1986’s Peggy Sue Got Married. But there also would have been two identical styles of acting styles colliding between Carrey’s improv skills and Cage’s over-the-top method approach. Instead, Cage failed to get $2 million from New Line to play Harry and dropped out in favor of what would become his Oscar-winning role in Leaving Las Vegas. Daniels's name came up as an alternative against the studio's wishes. Despite his past dramatic work being held in high esteem by the industry, Daniels lacked a box office track record as a leading man. Plus, his mild-mannered performances as middle-aged men made him an unlikely co-star to the animated Carrey. Yet, the comedy superstar and the Farrellys were convinced Daniels was right for Harry. Hoping they could force him to pass, New Line offered Daniels the lowball salary of $50,000. Against his agent’s advice, Daniels signed on. From then on, magic was made on screen with Carrey and Daniels as the lovable duo.

Both actors invested heavily in the film between Carrey’s limitless physical comedy and Daniels’ fearless moments of embarrassment, including the infamous defecating scene in the bathroom. Carrey’s brand of humor and bad puns was assuring for New Line. However, the studio still had no faith in Daniels. Things nearly changed early in production when New Line had both actors’ scenes shot separately on the first week of production in hopes of replacing Daniels before any scenes with Lloyd and Harry were filmed. Fortunately, the dailies and Carrey’s confidence in Daniels prevented this from happening. Their chemistry is evident in the gala scene where Lloyd and Harry dress up in similar bright tuxedos. As a movie about two friends caught in a love triangle with the same woman, Carrey and Daniels are believable as bickering lifelong friends who live in a bubble no one can comprehend.

Roger Ebert Believed Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels' Chemistry Saved 'Dumb & Dumber'

When Dumb & Dumber was released in theaters during the holiday season, Carrey’s drawing power was already strong thanks to Ace Ventura and The Mask. Critics, however, gave it a largely mixed reception. Such a response was best exemplified by Roger Ebert’s review of Dumb & Dumber. Though the iconic film critic gave it two stars, Ebert felt the chemistry between Carrey and Daniels elevated the simplistic plot, with the former cited as “a true original”. For him, it's the emotional attachment to Lloyd and Harry that matters along with the silly moments. Additionally, he was morbidly entertained by the blind boy with the dead parakeet gag.

Made on a $17 million budget, Dumb and Dumber amassed an eye-opening $247 million worldwide, spawning a cartoon, a prequel, and a sequel that hit theaters 20 years later. Its success made Carrey the most popular comedic actor in Hollywood, proved Daniels could be versatile outside of drama, and launched the Farrellys into a streak of classic comedy hits. Additionally, Dumb & Dumber’s success as a crude buddy comedy paved the way for many underwhelming knockoffs (Bio-Dome, Ready to Rumble) and unforgettable romps (Tommy Boy, Dude Where’s My Car, Harold and Kumar trilogy). All that was missing was an Oscar — that was given to another simple-minded cinematic icon that year: Forrest Gump.

Dumb & Dumber is currently streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

