Famed movie critic Roger Ebert claimed to have seen 10,000 films and reviewed over 6,000 of them, and with that comes exposure to a lot of actors and actresses across different generations of film. Picking favorites would be difficult for almost anyone to choose, but this is Roger Ebert, a man confident enough to say that if he had to pick a favorite film, it would be La Dolce Vita. When asked if he had a favorite actor, he knew right away the person he'd choose: Robert Mitchum. This is initially surprising, considering that Mitchum was not often praised as the most intricate of actors compared to more obvious names, but Ebert gravitated toward something many other people slept on.

Why Does Roger Ebert Love Robert Mitchum?

Above all else, Ebert loved Mitchum so much because of how Mitchum could easily do so much while seemingly doing so little. Ebert put it succinctly while reviewing Farewell, My Lovely: "We are never aware he is acting. And it is only when we measure the distances between his characters that we can see what he is doing." Or to paraphrase another titan of film analysis, David Thomson, "Since the war, no American actor has made more first-class films, in so many different moods." We have become accustomed to the idea that great acting must be the most extroverted, the most eye-catching, the most transformative. Looking at past Oscar winners shows that it's still not often about the best acting, but about the most acting. Mitchum's whole approach stood in direct contrast to all of that, preferring to stick within his lower register and subtlety.

But what did that register even entail? If you asked Roger Ebert, it involved "weary eyes and laconic voice, whose very presence as a violent man wrapped in indifference," and a "long face...and the silky tones of a snake-oil salesman." The trick that Mitchum could pull over and over was not changing himself for others, but making us realize how malleable his persona was to so many different kinds of people. If you take a look at some of his most remembered roles of his career and just put them side by side, you realize how many ways Mitchum could go without seeming to try.

'Crossfire' Features a Sympathetic Robert Mitchum

Crossfire is a neat slice of noir about a murder investigation of a man found beaten to death in his apartment. The search winds up involving various demobilized military men, one of whom is played by Mitchum. He was the dead man's roommate, and so he launches his own investigation into the murder. With his performance style already intact, he comes off as good-natured, considerate of his friend, and not bothered because he knows he has nothing to hide. The scenes where he's questioned on what he knows crackle with tension due to the gap between how much the investigator suspects him and how much we know Mitchum has done nothing wrong, and in a world where any character could be lying, that knowledge comes from how confident Mitchum carries himself.

'Out of the Past' Is Robert Mitchum's Noir Masterpiece

Out of the Past is one of the best noir movies, and Mitchum's performance in it is both one of the gold standards for a noir protagonist and possibly the best example of Mitchum's style in a role perfectly suited to it. He plays Jeff, a former private eye who's roped back into his past life and must confront the ex-flame who jilted him (Jane Greer) and the gangster who holds his life in the balance (Kirk Douglas). Jeff is both a classic noir protagonist and a complication of the trope. On the one hand, he's a damaged man nursing old mental wounds that result in him having questionable morals and a guilty conscience.

On the other hand, he's willingly allowing himself to play into something he knows is a scheme in order to fulfill his emotional needs, unlike many other male noir protagonists who are usually defined by spineless desperation and susceptibility to being duped by treacherous schemers. This trope is sidestepped by having Mitchum in the role, who is such a strong-willed oak tree of a man precisely because his lackadaisical air projects a feeling of immense security and self-determination. In other words, even if he's walking into a tragedy, he is doing so with open eyes and firm conviction in his destruction. Nothing can faze a man who has already had his dreams crushed once before.

Robert Mitchum's Performance in 'The Night of the Hunter' Is the Ultimate Nightmare

If ever there were a role that stretched Mitchum's persona into new territory, it's as the degenerate snake Harry Powell, a con-artist preacher who marries a woman (Shelley Winters) so he can get her kids to tell him where their dead father buried $10,000 in The Night of the Hunter. This film is one of the juiciest slices of Southern Gothic pulp in existence, with the sadistic logic of a nightmare and Mitchum serving as the perfect boogeyman. This is perhaps the most "acting" he's ever done, whether it's giving his much-referenced "love and hate" speech while engaging in hand theatrics, rushing up a stairwell after scared children with arms raised like a chain-rattling ghoul, or bugging his eyes while running away from a shotgun with his tail between his legs mere moments after projecting so much confidence in an attempt to get the kids in his custody.

Powell is a creature lacking any sense of morality, fueled by the basest impulses of misogyny, greed, and faux religious elitist high grounding, and Mitchum strings all of these desires together like a pearl necklace dredged from a sewage pipe. All other Mitchum roles up to this point had kept the audience on his side due to positioning him as a character whose shady behavior was aligned with our sense of righteousness, but this was arguably the first time Mitchum showed up as a true villain, inviting the audience to tremble in how scary he could be when we get a peek behind the curtain of the darkness in his heart.

'Cape Fear' and 'Farewell, My Lovely' Show Robert Mitchum's Range

We haven't even gotten to some of the other significant roles Robert had done throughout his career, like the vicious Max Cady in Cape Fear or his sorrowful rendition of Philip Marlowe in Farewell, My Lovely. But witnessing those performances only continues to highlight the vast shades that he could apply with such a seemingly limited toolbox. Perhaps that limitation was a benefit, as it added a level of naturalism and murkiness to his acting. Instead of a closely researched and overly technical work that sought to underline everything for the audience to take in immediately, Mitchum's performance forced the audience to engage fully with him, to try and map out what he's really doing at any given moment. His insistence on leaning back made us have to lean forward to get the whole picture. After Mitchum died, Ebert wrote a piece eulogizing him and gave the best summary of Robert Mitchum possible: "Robert Mitchum was my favorite movie star because he represented, for me, the impenetrable mystery of the movies. He knew the inside story."