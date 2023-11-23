The Big Picture Galia, the film that marked Roger Ebert's start as a film critic, did not receive much acclaim.

Roger Ebert's impact on film criticism is profound, and he treated his readers and audience with respect and no condescension.

Galia attempted to replicate the works of French New Wave filmmakers but ultimately fell short and lacked originality.

Every film critic has to get their start somewhere, right? Well, for legendary professional movie buff, Roger Ebert, that start was with 1967's Galia, a review that he wrote at the budding age of 24. The review was written for the Chicago Sun-Times, a paper that would continue publishing his works for the rest of his career. As for Galia itself, it was never among Ebert's favorite films. It's the strange kind of movie that doesn't deserve a completely forgotten legacy, but also doesn't exactly deserve much acclaim. Galia, unfortunately, almost lives and dies by its influences.

This is a sentiment that Ebert himself paved the way for in his own writing. Throughout his review of Georges Lautner's film, he mentions the French New Wave, with specific shout-outs to Breathless, Jules and Jim, and La Verite, as well as points out Hitchcockian psychological tropes that are attempted towards the end of the movie. This is all indicative of the fact that Galia is the type of project that chases trends, rather than carving out a new path for others to follow. While replicating aspects of artists' styles and their particular endeavors is a perfectly normal thing in any creative landscape, it doesn't always make for the best or most memorable art. This movie might have been saved by being the debut chronicle in the larger career of one of cinema's most influential film critics, but that doesn't mean that it was much of anything special.

Roger Ebert Is Arguably the Most Important Film Critic of All Time

If you love cinema and love to read about movies but somehow don't know the name of Roger Ebert, then something is wrong. Film discourse and criticism likely wouldn't be what it is today without Ebert. That isn't to say that we wouldn't have it at all, but Ebert's particular touch on the art form is so profoundly impactful that it's difficult to imagine it being the same without him. For over 40 years, Ebert was most often the leading consensus of critics. He met both scholars and casual movie fans in the middle of the road. He never talked down to his readers or his audience, but he also never dumbed anything down. This was a mind that treated his readers like friends and had all the respect in the world for them. You can feel it in his writing, you can see it in his long-running TV series Siskel & Ebert, and you can tell others felt the same way, too. There's a reason that his approach to talking about movies has stayed with us after all of these years.

Roger Ebert’s Middling Review of ‘Galia’ Was His Very First One

But of course, there was a time when Ebert wasn't a film critic just yet. That is until he was assigned his first movie review, one for a little movie called Galia. Ebert wrote the review for the Chicago Sun-Times, and it was published on April 7, 1967. Unfortunately, he wasn't handed the greatest movie in the world. But also, not the worst! Galia is a middling exercise in replicating other artists' works and doesn't reach beyond that. Ebert would reward the movie with two and a half stars out of four. It may not have been a knockout, but at least it paved the way for him to review many other controversial and surprising films in the future!

Ebert would open his first review doing what he always did best. In the opening paragraph, he tips his cap to the filmmaker, addresses the movie at hand, underlines one of the film's themes, and briefly taps into the greater cultural consciousness. In this case, he opens the review by saying, "Georges Lautner's "Galia" opens and closes with arty shots of the ocean, mother of us all, but in between it's pretty clear that what is washing ashore is the French New Wave." While this all doesn't sound inherently negative, Ebert also doesn't sound too excited. Instead, he just comes across as bored and makes it sound as though he could see the stumbling blocks of the movie from the get-go. A case of style over substance, if there ever was one.

‘Galia’ Calls Back to the Most Generic Tropes of the French New Wave

As he goes on, Ebert throws darts at the French New Wave hallmarks that he's spotting all over the film's initial moments. "Ever since the memorable "Breathless" (1960) and "Jules and Jim," and the less memorable "La Verite," we have been treated to a parade of young French girls running gaily toward the camera in slow motion, their hair waving in the wind in just such a way that we know immediately they are liberated, carefree, jolly and doomed." He then goes on to describe the life and story of the protagonist, how she gets involved in the drama of an unhappy married couple, and even divulges some pretty spoiler-heavy notes. He has praise for some of the cinematography, as well as the film's intertwined humor and drama, but his positivity is short-lived.

The ending of the Galia review also ends in the way that Ebert pulls the curtains on his best reviews. He dogs on the third act, particularly its psychological and Hitchcockian last section, and totally gives away the finale. If you want to have this movie spoiled for you, then our buddy Roger definitely dives into those elements head first. And with the final period of his review, Galia's legacy is set in stone. Ebert's first review — and an unpraiseworthy one, at that.

If you were to watch Galia today, and you also happen to be well versed in the movies of François Truffaut or the inimitable Jean-Luc Godard, then you'll likely walk away unimpressed. Galia isn't bad by any means, but it just doesn't do anything on its own. French New Wave enthusiasts will find themselves happily replaying many of the movement's best films, but in doing so, it also just makes you wish you were watching something more original. Lautner's film is neither incredible nor insulting, it's more just wallpaper. You might think the walls are pretty, but there's not much beyond that.

Thankfully, there's much more to Ebert's career beyond Galia. Roger Ebert would continue writing for the Chicago Sun-Times for many decades after, where his columns, top ten lists, and scathing rants would be studied ad-nauseum. This would then lead to him teaming up with another iconic film critic, Gene Siskel, which led to their long-running series, Siskel & Ebert. This series found the two of them engaging in friendly conversations and heated debates about movies that they loved, hated, found middling, and, one way or another, gave something a degree of recommendation based on the direction of their thumbs. Siskel & Ebert established the voice of a generation of film lovers. Ebert's passion for the art form is evident in that he shared his thoughts until his death in 2013, a year that would cap off decades of masterful writing and provocative arguments. Without Galia, we can only imagine where Ebert's work would have taken him.