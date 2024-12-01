Writing his personal list of what he deemed the best of all time, Roger Ebert additionally curated a class of movies across the decades that he believed were Great Movies. Those films earned a second review with a Great Movie badge, many times earning a higher star rating than his first published review. Ebert's selection of Great Movies from the 1990s includes Oscar legends, comedies, and Shakespearean adaptations. Each features a unique combination of breathtaking visuals, masterful performances, diligent direction, and well-crafted narratives.

Many of the best of the 90s are movies that are perfect from start to finish. Ebert was candid in his second-glance reviews that there were meanings and nuggets of genius he missed the first time around, further deepening his appreciation for the craft of filmmaking. Not bound to any genre, the movies Ebert believed were the best from 1990 and 1999 have withstood the test of time.

10 'Groundhog Day' (1993)

Directed by Harold Ramis

Whether 1990s film lovers have seen it or not, it's universally known that Groundhog Day is a movie about a man, Phil (Bill Murray) who lives the same day over and over again. As Ebert experienced when adorning the comedy with a Great Movie distinction, it's about much more than a comedic time loop, additionally exploring self-destruction and emotional revelations that lead to a greater understanding of life.

"Certainly I underrated it in my original review; I enjoyed it so easily that I was seduced into cheerful moderation. But there are a few films, and this is one of them, that burrow into our memories and become reference points. When you find yourself needing the phrase This is like 'Groundhog Day' to explain how you feel, a movie has accomplished something."

The four-star rated movie thrives off of Murray's careful attention to the character without making him insufferable to the audience and the Harold Ramis and Danny Rubin-written screenplay that negotiated the limits of the narrative. Ebert describes Groundhog Day as a movie with an effortless, inevitable genius that "you have to stand back and slap yourself before you see how good it really is."

9 'Se7en' (1995)

Directed by David Fincher

Ebert claimed audiences that were able to sit through Se7en in its entirety were witnesses to "one of the darkest and most merciless films ever made in the Hollywood mainstream." One of the best scariest crime films of the 90s stars Morgan Freeman as the seasoned, ready-to-retire Detective Somerset as he gains a new partner, Detective Mills (Brad Pitt). Together, the pair chase down a serial killer inflicting punishment by way of the Seven Deadly Sins.

"What could become a routine cop movie is elevated by the evocation of dread mythology and symbolism. 'Seven' is not really a very deep or profound film, but it provides the convincing illusion of one. Almost all mainstream thrillers seek first to provide entertainment; this one intends to fascinate and appall."

The film's construction, including the killer's reveal at the tip of the third act and the actor's dynamic portrayal, is one that audiences still can't get over. Morgan's performance as the emotionally detached detective expertly balances Pitt's fresh-faced rookie. It's a devastating whodunnit movie that rightfully earned Ebert's four stars and Great Movie badge.

8 'Richard III' (1995)

Directed by Richard Loncraine

Ebert titled his Great Movie review of Richard III: "Shakespeare's most malevolent, hateful and delicious villain." A rendition of Shakespeare's "Richard the Third," the film finds Ian McKellen as the titular villain set in 1930s England as he takes advantage of the civil war to pursue a fascist dictatorship, seeking to eliminate obstacles like his brother's family. Ebert called director Richard Loncraine's adaptation "a film with a dread fascination."

"The movie is really McKellan's, and with director Loncraine, his co-writer, he comes up with one sly touch after another to make Richard a satisfactory villain."

The movie's glory and success hinges on McKellen's deeply multi-faceted performance. Ebert compared McKellen's Richard to Hannibal Lecter, a seductive predator the audience knows better than his fellow characters onscreen. Maintaining Shakespeare's dialogue and cadence created a line of continuity and integrity that could have otherwise been botched in the hands of a different filmmaker and leading role.

7 'L.A. Confidential' (1997)

Directed by Curtis Hanson

L.A. Confidential's labyrinth of seemingly episodic cases and no clear-cut antagonist depicted the 1950s era of crime sensationalism, dropping, what Ebert called, "all the pieces into place before we fully realize they're pieces." The critic believed it to be much more than a film noir in its expression of character psychology with its three central cops played by Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, and Kevin Spacey. Set in Los Angeles, these three lawmen use their methods, guided by their individual principles, to solve a murder complicated by corruption.

"The dialogue is lovely; not the semiparody of a lot of film noir, but the words of serious people trying to reveal or conceal themselves. And when all of the threads are pulled together at the end, you really have to marvel at the way there was a plot after all, and it all makes sense, and it was all right there waiting for someone to discover it."

Rooted in the 1950s celebrity debacles magazine Confidential, the movie depicts a city with hundreds of stories while digging deep into the culture of Los Angeles. Ebert's original four-star review hailed it as one of the best movies of 1997, and the critic would later solidify his appreciation for it with a Great Movie badge.

6 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Directed by Frank Darabont

What was a box office flop with seven Oscar nominations turned into a home-viewing, word-of-mouth phenomenon and was regarded as one of the top films of all time, and certainly one of Ebert's four-star picks for the greatest movies of the 1990s. The Shawshank Redemption is the film adaptation of the Stephen King novella about a former banker, Andy (Tim Robbins), convicted of killing his wife and her lover. He maintains his innocence and befriends a fellow life-sentence inmate, Red (Morgan Freeman), the film's narrator, as the pair grapple with the idea of hope inside prison.

"The key to the film's structure, I think, is that it's not about its hero, but about our relationship with him - our curiosity, our pity, our admiration. If Andy had been the heroic center, bravely enduring, the film would have been conventional, and less mysterious."

From the cinematography to the writing, and the performance execution in between, The Shawshank Redemption is a movie that completely absorbs the viewer for Ebert, breaking the cinematic barrier so effortlessly that audiences forget they are watching. The film is yet another one of the classics that the critic discovered a deeper appreciation for after watching it again.

5 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Directed by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen