The Big Picture Roger Ebert praised John Carpenter's Halloween for its ability to create tension and accessible horror through its "slice of life" approach.

Ebert disliked the slasher trend of the 1980s, particularly movies that exploited the suffering of women and played to the audience as a spectator sport.

While Ebert had a reputation for hating horror movies, he actually recognized their purpose in cinema and enjoyed well-crafted scary movies that went beyond cheap thrills.

“It's easy to create violence on the screen, but it's hard to do it well,” said Roger Ebert in his review of John Carpenter’s Halloween. He went on to detail the director’s knack for weaving tension into the very composition of his shots, and how his “slice of life” approach to horror made it so terrifyingly accessible to the viewer. In the legendary battle of Ebert vs. Horror, Halloween is a title that comes up again and again, because Ebert loved it, was quite terrified by it, and went on to regard it as a benchmark in the making of great horror movies. What makes his stance on Halloween all the more memorable is how quickly the horror genre would sink in his estimations afterward, to the extent that he developed a reputation for hating horror movies. However, this is a glaring oversimplification of the great critic’s relationship with the genre, which was at times contentious, but undoubtedly amicable under the right circumstances.

Roger Ebert Liked Horror Movies Such as 'Halloween' and 'Last House on the Left'

Image via Compass International Pictures

Even in the early days of his career, Ebert found great value in the horror genre. He was instrumental in the sudden success of Last House on the Left in 1972, as the only mainstream critic to not only review the movie but to actually praise it. This movie certainly contained plenty of women in danger, but he found that it justified these means by taking them seriously and pondering them. The movie asked questions of its audience, deeply personal and existential questions that were arguably more disturbing than the violence itself, and this is what Ebert admired about it. A few years later, John Carpenter’s Halloween was released, and not only was it a major hit with audiences, but Ebert loved it. In those days, Ebert was often complimentary of horror movies, and even had to defend his stances to readers who took his recommendations and regretted it, as was the case with Last House. As detailed in David A. Szulkin’s book about the film, "as patrons rushed to see the movie on the strength of Ebert's praise, the critic found himself deluged with complaints. The backlash became so strong that Ebert wrote a second column addressing the controversy."

The ‘70s gave birth to New Hollywood, a movement in which independent filmmakers were throwing off the constraints of previous generations of cinema and depicting whatever they wanted, however they wanted. Of course, in essence, this was a movement of liberation, of new young talent emerging onto the scene and transforming it, and this era produced some of the most beloved and iconic works of cinema. But by its very nature, it exposed images and ideas to the screen that were controversial and to some sections of the viewing public, utterly offensive at best, and a harmful influence at worst. The decade saw a sharp rise in the horror genre, and by the time the ‘80s rolled around, the trend had merged into the slasher genre, specifically what Ebert dubbed "the Dead Teenager Movie."

Roger Ebert Hated the '80s Slasher Trend

Image via Paramount Pictures

You know the kind — in fact, you know it so well that horrors that don’t involve teenagers being murdered barely feel like horror at all. It was the era of the Friday the 13th series, Nightmare on Elm Street, Prom Night, and The Slumber Party Massacre. An entire industry had emerged from killing young people in creative fashion, and audiences were lapping it up. This was arguably what distinguished the ‘80s slasher movies from earlier examples of horror: they played to the audience like a spectator sport, and crowds cheered them on, often rooting for the villain to kill rather than for the victims to escape. Among this new filmic culture, Roger Ebert and his colleague Gene Siskel detected a reciprocal form of aggression between the movie and the audience, and they found this alarming. More specifically, they considered many of these movies to exploit the suffering of women, supposedly for the enjoyment of the audience.

RELATED: Siskel and Ebert Voiced Themselves (and Sang!) in This Cartoon

In a special episode of their review show Sneak Previews dedicated to this modern horror trend, Siskel posited a theory that these slashers were reactionary in nature, a kickback at what was then an exponentially growing new wave of feminism. The female characters in question were often of the liberated kind, where their assailants were sexually frustrated men. The attacks were often framed from the killer’s perspective, and as far as Siskel and Ebert were concerned, the ideological aim of it all was for men to terrorize women back into their traditional roles of vulnerability. This is undoubtedly where Ebert secured his reputation as staunchly anti-horror. But it wasn’t necessarily the genre that he took umbrage with, but rather a specific era and corner of the genre whose framework consisted of women in danger.

The 1980s was the golden era of Ebert’s war on horror. He seemed bolstered by the presence of Gene Siskel, who wholeheartedly agreed with Ebert’s stance on the modern horror movie, and was often known to talk even more scathingly about movies he hated than his fellow critic. It was during this time that Ebert was the most damning of horrors he saw no merit in, going so far as to consider what was causing this new wave of slasher and what its appeal was.

How Did Roger Ebert Get a Reputation for Being a Snob of Horror?

Image via The Jerry Gross Organization

Ebert was known to be an impassioned, steadfast critic whose opinions didn’t necessarily stop at the parameters of the movie itself. When a movie incensed him, he would sometimes cast aspersions on the makers and the audiences, questioning their morality and what exactly they got out of making or watching such films. This became a central focus of his argument against horror in the ‘80s, causing Ebert to be seen as something of a snob who looked down on scary movies, and the people who made and enjoyed them. His infamously outraged review of I Spit on Your Grave called his fellow moviegoers “disturbing” and posited that they may be “vicarious sex criminals” for their enthusiastic responses to the movie. Quite apart from the sophisticated New Hollywood of the ‘70s, the slasher trend of the ‘80s held no such lofty ambitions, and movies of the genre were quite content to be cheap, tacky, and violent, as long as they brought the money in. This era of conveyor-belt horror was the one Ebert hated the most, and the one that cemented a reputation that, rightly or wrongly, still stands to this day.

By the mid-2000s, a plethora of classic horror movies were being remade, and Ebert was once again being regularly confronted by films that he found distasteful and upsetting. It was during this era that his stance on horror was probably best summarized when in 2005 he had a back-and-forth about a movie titled Chaos with its director David DeFalco. When asked “Do you want evil portrayed as it really is? ‘Ugly, nihilistic and cruel,’ as you say our film does it?” Ebert retorted, “I believe evil can win in fiction, as it often does in real life. But I prefer that the artist express an attitude toward that evil. It is not enough to record it.” The critic considered the movie to be operating purely on outrage but never justifying its violence with any commentary, reflection, or craft like Halloween or Last House had decades earlier.

Roger Ebert Did Not Hate All of Horror

He actually liked it and recognized its purpose in the cinematic landscape. “We see movies for a lot of reasons. Sometimes we want to be amused. Sometimes we want to escape. Sometimes we want to laugh, or cry, or see sunsets. And sometimes we want to be scared.” he wrote in his review of Halloween. He saw cinema as a channel for emotion, the entire spectrum of which could be valid, including fear. There were plenty of scary movies he was entertained by over the years, and could concede that for the right audience in the right mood, such movies had their place. Even in the infamously inflammatory 1980s, he found gems: he called Child’s Play “cheerfully energetic” and better than its contemporaries; he considered Re-Animator “a pleasure”.

In later years, he would sing the praises of cult hits like May, The Descent, and The Blair Witch Project, awarding them full marks and enjoying how they crafted atmospheres of pure dread. But what these movies have in common is a certain level of ambition: they were not out to slice and dice people for cheap thrills but rather to tell effective stories and get under the audience’s skin in more sophisticated ways. They all displayed that “attitude” Ebert told DeFalco he looked for in horror. It wasn’t that he didn’t like horror, he just didn’t like bad movies, and as an astute reviewer of film, he would read into the material more than the average audience member, and perhaps more than some of the filmmakers ever intended.

Even when he found horror movies detestable, there were times that he admitted that they “worked” because they achieved their goal of disgusting and outraging their audiences. “How can I possibly give The Devil's Rejects a favorable review?” he asked of Rob Zombie’s hit 2005 movie, before lengthily detailing its unusual brilliance. Yes, by the 2000s, he seemed to have mellowed a bit, not too concerned with the effect of violent movies on audiences. By this point, he could concede that some people liked horror movies, and that was OK. He was content to sit back, give his thoughts, and let audiences make up their own minds. “My review has accurately described the movie and explained why some of you might appreciate it and most of you will not,” he concluded in his review of The Devil’s Rejects, “and if you decide to go, please don't claim you were uninformed.”