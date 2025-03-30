Upon its arrival in theatres during the spring of 2005, Paul Haggis’ Crash earned astounding acclaim from the likes of legendary critic Roger Ebert. As one of the drama’s strongest supporters, Ebert cited its ambitious approach in taking interconnected characters, sharing insights about their unpredictable behavior on and off the street, and making the audience feel sympathy regardless of their background and beliefs. Crash would go on to win the Oscar for “Best Picture”, an honor widely criticized today as a big mistake on the Academy’s part.

For all its praise by Ebert and other critics for being a realistic portrayal of modern racial tensions in America post-Rodney King verdict in Los Angeles, the reappraisal of Crash can be viewed as overdramatizing an emotionally charged subject matter. Instead of a single-minded focus on race relations from limited perspectives, Haggis tries to tackle too many subjects all at once against the backdrop of a societal and cultural melting pot. What should be a powerful examination of inherent racial prejudice in the human condition is treated by Haggis as Hollywood Oscar bait, featuring an all-star cast and distracting cameos that unintentionally make Crash appear inauthentic.

‘Crash’ Aims to Virtue Signal About People Having Inner Prejudice Towards One Another