Sometimes, you forget that Sex Pistols were only an active band for two years, and in that time, they only made one studio album, because what could've been a flash in the pan was instead lightning in a bottle. There were a lot of alternative acts popping up in the late 70s, from CBGB of NYC to the UK, but few had the undeniable influence on music and popular culture that Sex Pistols did. It didn't matter if the music was good, it didn't even matter if they could actually play because what they lacked in technical skill they made up for in ideology, attitude, and aesthetic that all came together at the perfect time. The counter-culture was bubbling under London's dreary streets ready to explode — and that's exactly what happened. The true movers and shakers of punk all blossomed around one band, Vivienne Westwood dressed them, and Siouxie Sioux and Billy Idol followed them, it was Anarchy in the UK, and from 1975 to 1978, Sex Pistols ruled supreme.

John Lydon (known then as Johnny Rotten), Sid Vicious, Steve Jones, Paul Cook, and Glen Matlock were all, mind-blowingly, teenagers when they were rocketed to both fame and infamy. Sex Pistols built the foundation of punk that wouldn't budge for decades after it, with manager Malcolm McLaren — Westwood's partner at the time — pushing them into the spotlight with shock tactics and the awareness that no publicity is bad publicity. Two years was the time they had from their meteoric rise to their infamously catastrophic collapse on their first US tour. McLaren clearly knew he had something in his hands, something that could turn into truckloads of money, thus came Who Killed Bambi? A Sex Pistols movie.

Malcolm McLaren Teamed Up With Roger Ebert to Write 'Who Killed Bambi?'

This is a lost project for the music history books, and even outside the punk scene, it's certainly one of the stranger concepts and backstories for lost media. There have been incredibly ambitious attempts to capitalize on the fame of artists past and present with a movie, and some have also been killed in their crib, but the wheels came off on this one in a spectacular fashion. Who Killed Bambi? was a film that was written in 1977, and set to be released in 1978, which feels abnormally fast but if McLaren was good at anything it was striking while the iron is hot. Speaking of which, McLaren co-wrote the film along with beloved film critic Roger Ebert and was to be directed by sexploitation savant Russ Meyer. It was going to be Sex Pistols' flag in the sand, it was going to be the punk-rock answer to The Beatles' A Hard Days Night, but it was canceled after mere days of shooting.

The 1970s Saw a Trend of Movies Based on and Starring Rock Bands

Already, a Sex Pistols movie feels like such a strange idea. Not a new one, a lot of music acts were making movies starring themselves, portraying themselves. Punk progenitors The Ramones would even go all the way with it in 1979, releasing the film Rock 'n' Roll High School, but Sex Pistols, according to Lydon in his biography Rotten: No Irish, No Blacks, No Dogs, completely rejected The Ramones as any kind of influence. Pink Floyd made The Wall, by all accounts an excellent film, but the band first met Lydon, according to that same biography, wearing a t-shirt that said "I Hate Pink Floyd." Sex Pistols were supposed to be different, they were supposed to be anti-establishment; reading off a script given to them by their manager and some American writer they don't know, and having a movie produced by one of the biggest studios in the industry (20th Century Fox) doesn't exactly stick it to the man.

Let's move on to that American writer they didn't know, they may not have back then, but we all know the late, great Roger Ebert now. The first film critic to win a Pulitzer Prize, beloved for his work with Gene Siskel, also co-wrote Beyond The Valley Of The Dolls in 1970. This was how he got looped into this project, Meyer insisting he writes a new script after the departure of Rene Daalder. Most of the research for this article comes straight from Ebert, who provided his first-hand experience with this film in a 2010 blog post, an extension of a Film Comment article from 1980 titled Russ Meyer: Ten Years After The 'Beyond.'

If anyone was to direct a Sex Pistols film, Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! director Russ Meyer was a suitable choice. Some of the band members were fans, and he himself was something of a provocateur, making increasingly risqué films as a middle finger to conservative America. The third major player in the production of this film, more than the actual band they were filming, was McLaren himself. He thought as highly about this film as he did his involvement in the band's success. As he said in a 1977 article in The Los Angeles Times, "With a film, we can demonstrate very clearly the whole social condition the band came out of and deliver that in its pure and undiluted form to everyone outside the UK." As sincere as those words may have been, they didn't save the production from total implosion.

Why Was 'Who Killed Bambi?' Canceled?

By the time they started rehearsing the script, Meyer saw first hand the relationship between the band and McLaren had turned to bitter resentment, and McLaren severely underestimated the work, not to mention the money, it would take to actually make this movie. Ebert's retrospectives on the whole affair paint a picture of, to say the least, a disorganized process.

In the end, there were a lot of reasons why the film didn't end up happening, reports just as conflicting as the legacy of Sex Pistols. There are claims that part of the blame, of all people, was on actress and Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly. She was a board member of 20th Century Fox and was apparently vehemently against producing a Russ Meyer film after Beyond The Valley Of The Dolls. But from the accounts of Ebert, Meyer, and the band looking back on McLaren as their manager, it starts to become clear that as much as he wanted some shocking cinematic extravaganza, McLaren was a lot of the reason why Who Killed Bambi? doesn't exist.

He just didn't, or maybe couldn't, pay anyone. He was already quite stingy with the band, according to Lydon, Meyer also claimed that McLaren didn't pay the onset electricians who ended up walking out. In a very, very literal sense of the phrase, McLaren wrote cheques he couldn't cash. One filmed scene later, the movie was shelved, the sets at Bray Studios were destroyed, Meyer and McLaren sued each other, and by the time the film was supposed to be released, Sex Pistols were no more. Splitting up after a chaotic US tour, falling prey to the punk rock lifestyle they promoted, with Sid Vicious passing away of an overdose in 1979 at the age of 21.

This somehow wasn't the end of the cinematic story for Sex Pistols, snippets of what they managed to film back in 1977 ended up in an entirely different movie, that being Julien Temple's 1980 film The Great Rock and Roll Swindle. This had nothing to do with Who Killed Bambi? despite the footage it used, much of it being shot in 1978 after Lydon left the band. It was absolutely McLaren's film, portraying himself as the mastermind behind these no-talent kids, the Dr. Frankenstein of punk rock itself. The band's surviving members do not look back on the film or its production fondly, Lydon even back then refused to take part in the project at all. But Temple wasn't done with Sex Pistols, in fact, he made a rebuttal to his own film with 2000's The Filth And The Fury, a rockumentary that gave the surviving members an opportunity to speak their truth, allowing for a fascinating dichotomy of perspectives.

Would the world of punk rock be any different if Who Killed Bambi? was released? Maybe, it could've been a film, like the music, that defined the subculture, but in that same breath, it could've been seen as a sell-out move. If the production, by some miracle, ran smoothly, would Sex Pistols have lasted longer than a mere 26 months? Looking into that alternate universe is much simpler when we actually have the screenplay of the film, you can think what you want, but Ebert says it best: "Comments are open, but I can't discuss what I wrote, why I wrote it, or what I should or shouldn't have written. Frankly, I have no idea."