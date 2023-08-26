The Big Picture Roger Ebert's review of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen was honest and biting, especially given that Ebert didn't mind Transformers.

Ebert had praised Michael Bay's work before but found Revenge of the Fallen to be a horrible experience.

Megan Fox's performance was sexualized by Bay and critics, but Ebert refrained from discussing her performance too directly.

The late great Roger Ebert was more than just an important film critic. He was a lover of the art form that went above and beyond to promote its best qualities. Ebert wrote about film in a way that expressed his love of the medium and served as an instrumental tool in understanding why a film worked or not. Ebert did more than write reviews. He authored many books about filmmaking, conducted interviews with famous directors like Martin Scorsese, hosted a talk series with his fellow critics Gene Siskel and Richard Roeper, and would often prop up the work of unknown artists that he felt were worthy of recognition. While Ebert often looked for the best qualities in even movies that he detested, one 2009 blockbuster sequel inspired one of his most hilariously nasty reviews.

Roger Ebert Hated ‘Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen'

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen was Michael Bay’s follow-up to his surprise 2007 hit, which somehow proved that films based on children’s toys could be both profitable and entertaining. While 2007’s Transformers was a bigger hit with audiences than it was with critics, it still generated many strong reviews from notable pundits, including Ebert. In his three-star review, Ebert stated that the film was “goofy fun with a lot of stuff that blows up real good, and it has the grace not only to realize how preposterous it is, but to make that into an asset.” He even went on to note that it was only in the pivotal ending battle between the Autobots and Decepticons that his “attention began to wander, and the movie lost a potential fourth star.”

Ebert has always been willing to admit if a sequel was better than its predecessor. While he had been muted in his praise of Sam Raimi’s 2002 superhero movie Spider-Man, stating that “in the action scenes that things fall apart,” he was head-over-heels in his affection for 2004’s Spider-Man 2, which he ranked among the top ten best films of 2004. Unfortunately, he was less impressed with Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen than he had been with the first film in the series. While he called Transformers’ robots “delightful creatures,” he found Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen to be “a horrible experience of unbearable length, briefly punctuated by three or four amusing moments.”

It was a damning phrase that became so instantly iconic that it inspired Ebert’s 2012 published book A Horrible Experience of Unbearable Length, which collected all of his reviews since 2006 for films that he awarded less than two stars. Ebert often encouraged audiences to go to the theater, even to see films that he found flawed, but in the case of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, he warned viewers that “if you want to save yourself the ticket price, go into the kitchen, cue up a male choir singing the music of hell, and get a kid to start banging pots and pans together.”

Roger Ebert Liked Michael Bay's Previous Work

While it’s easy for film critics to lash out in anger at a film that they don’t like, Ebert would always justify his opinion with proper evidence as to why he felt that it didn’t work. Ebert brought up many notable flaws with the film, including the racist accents that were “Brooklyese, British and hip-hop, as befits a race from the distant stars.” Of course, Ebert had to end each well-reasoned critique with a memorable zinger, and quipped that the Decepticons were “dumb as a rock” and that they “share the film with human characters who are much more interesting, and that is very faint praise indeed.”

Unlike some other critics, Ebert didn’t seem to have any preconceived hatred for Bay's work that he had been waiting to unleash. He even noted in the review itself that he was “the same man who directed The Rock in 1996,” a film that Ebert praised at the time of its release, calling it “a first-rate, slam-bang action thriller with a lot of style and no little humor,” and awarded three-and-a-half stars. In his Revenge of the Fallen review, Ebert bemoaned the fact that Bay’s latest project “isn't a film so much as a toy tie-in.” He clearly felt that Bay could do better work, as he had already seen it.

Megan Fox Saved 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen'

Image via Paramount Pictures

Although the Transformers franchise received a lot of legitimate criticism from film journalists, one aspect that was unfairly maligned was Megan Fox’s performance. Fox had a notoriously difficult time on set, often getting into heated arguments with Bay, and was hounded by sexist reviews that did nothing but comment on her physical appearance and make sexual innuendos. However, Ebert expressed his sorrow that Revenge of the Fallen’s “human actors are in a witless sitcom part of the time, and lot of the rest of their time is spent running in slo-mo away from explosions,” and refrained from calling out Fox. In fact, he said that the film’s understanding of gender politics was only appealing “if you are a junior fanboy whose experience of the gender is limited to lad magazines.”

Ebert’s critiques of the film ended up being supported by a surprising ally: Bay himself. Two years after the film’s release, Bay stated that the film had been hastily thrown together to avoid the impending writer’s strike, and that it “was just terrible to do a movie where you've got to have a story in three weeks." Bay revealed that he “was prepping a movie for months where I only had 14 pages of some idea of what the movie was.” The film’s star, Shia LaBeouf, agreed, saying at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival that “when I saw the second movie, I wasn’t impressed with what we did.”

It’s important for film critics to be balanced in their opinions. Critics who simply reward any film with a high rating have diluted the value of their opinion, but reviews that are negative for the sake of being nasty or based on preconceived expectations aren’t constructive at all. Ebert went into Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen with an open mind and recognition of what he was getting himself into, and his review is simply an assessment of his honest feedback.