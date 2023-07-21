Regarding film criticism, there has arguably never been any greater master of the craft than the legendary American critic Roger Ebert. He had an understanding of cinema deeper than most of his peers and a charming and eloquent way of writing about movies that never failed to shed new light on aspects that most wouldn't have thought otherwise.

Throughout his career, Ebert was generous with his full 4/4 stars ratings. However, he very famously disliked a wide variety of movies — a few of them were highly acclaimed by other critics, from genre staples like The Usual Suspects to Oscar-winning spectacles like Gladiator.

10 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974)

One of the quintessential genre-defining horror movies of classic Hollywood, The Texas Chain Saw Massacreis a simple but truly hair-curling low-budget slasher-like about five friends who head to an isolated rural area in Texas, where they discover something sinister inside an abandoned house.

Fans of the genre will tell you that the original Texas Chain Saw is a masterpiece in low-budget horror filmmaking, while Ebert said that it was "without any apparent purpose" other than "the creation of disgust." He praised the creators for making such a film on a shoestring budget but was ultimately lost on the meaning and relevance of a story he considered all too shallow.

9 'Dead Poets Society' (1989)

The legendarily hilarious and talented Robin Williams was at the top of his game in the late '80s and early '90s, and Dead Poets Society remains one of his movies from that period that fans love the most. In it, an eccentric professor uses art and poetry to push his students to challenge the status quo and reach new heights of self-expression.

That sounds like a pretty universally lovable, feel-good film, and most critics agreed, but not Ebert. He called the movie "a collection of pious platitudes masquerading as a courageous stand in favor of something," praising Williams while criticizing the script's manipulative emotional tendencies.

8 'Gladiator' (2000)

Ridley Scott tends to be a pretty hit-or-miss director, which is certainly reflected in the different scores that Ebert gave his many films. When Gladiatorcame out, critics praised it as an undeniable triumph, and it went on to win five Oscars. It tells the story of a former Roman general who seeks revenge against the corrupt emperor that murdered his family and sold him into slavery.

Though most people would call this historical epic one of Scott's best outings, Ebert wasn't sold on it. He compared the story to "Rocky on downers," lamenting the drama's morose tone and arguing that it lacked personality, color, and true entertainment value.

7 'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

In the terrifying quasi-dystopian world of Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange, the leader of an ultraviolent youth gang is incarcerated and volunteers for a re-education experiment — which doesn't go as planned. Despite being too disturbing for some, it's one of the most acclaimed sci-fi films of the '70s and one of Kubrick's most famous movies.

Ebert's relationship with A Clockwork Orange is nothing short of fascinating. It was the favorite movie of his wife, Chaz Ebert, and though he tried to give it more chances throughout his life, he never saw what most other critics did. He called Kubrick's thought-provoking dark dramedy "an ideological mess [...] masquerading as an Orwellian warning", which Chaz must have surely disagreed with.

6 'Godzilla' (1954)

The first Godzillawas arguably the very first kaiju movie (and arguably still the best), spawning a subgenre of monster films that remains one of the most prolific and beloved by fans worldwide. A metaphor for the nuclear holocaust from Japan's perspective, it's about an unstoppable beast that throws Japan into a panic after American nuclear tests created it.

Even though it's just as much of a cultural phenomenon today as it was in the '50s, Godzilla sadly can't say that it counts with the approval of Roger Ebert. The critic, though appreciative of the film's socio-cultural background, dismissed it as idiotic overall, simply calling it "a bad movie."

5 'The Usual Suspects' (1995)

The Usual Suspectsis usually called one of the best crime mystery movies of the 20th century, with an ensemble of memorable characters and one of cinema's most famous plot twists. It shows a man attempting to convince the feds that a mythic crime lord is not only real but also responsible for drawing him and his four partners into a heist that ended in a lethal explosion.

The majority of critics called the movie imaginative, gripping, and fun, but Ebert differed. He mentioned that his conclusion after watching and re-watching The Usual Suspects, which he found unbearably hard to follow, was "To the degree that I do understand, I don't care." He found the story's twists effective but ultimately pointless.

4 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' (1982)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High is one of the most beloved, authentic, true-to-life depictions of teen life that have ever been put to the silver screen, making it the highly acclaimed film it is. It's the story of a group of Southern California students enjoying life and having fun.

Almost all across the board, the film was celebrated for its fresh sense of humor and quintessentially '80s-y feel. On the other hand, Ebert found its tone-deaf use of vulgarity utterly tasteless. He criticized the movie's tendency of "taking potentially funny situations and turning them into general embarrassment."

3 'Taste of Cherry' (1997)

Iran has produced some of the most lauded non-English-speaking movies out there, and Taste of Cherry is not only one of the best but also one of the most life-affirming films ever. It's about a middle-aged man determined to commit suicide, driving around Teheran looking for someone to bury him under a cherry tree after his passing.

Even though it's such a landmark of Iranian cinema, Ebert disliked Taste of Cherry intensely. He called it "excruciatingly boring," bemoaning that it took the admittedly interesting concept of a fable about life and death and used it as the foundation of a story that he found monotonous, overlong, and vapid.

2 'Blue Velvet' (1986)

David Lynch, one of the most famous modern filmmakers of surrealist cinema, has always been divisive. Blue Velvetis one of his most celebrated works, though, telling the mysterious tale of a young man who starts investigating a beautiful yet mysterious singer and a group of criminals who kidnapped her son after discovering a severed human ear.

Critics and audiences loved the film, but Ebert certainly didn't. Although he admitted that the story held a special kind of raw emotional power and energy, he thought it was "pulled so violently in opposite directions that it [pulled] itself apart." It's not rare to hear that about Lynch's movies, though it's certainly not common to hear it about this particular one.

1 'Pink Flamingos' (1997)

John Waters is undoubtedly an acquired taste, and Pink Flamingos (his most popular and well-known movie) is even more so. Wildly provocative and transgressive, it's a crime comedy about Baltimore's most notorious beauty, the self-proclaimed "filthiest person alive," as she faces a pair of degenerates trying to take her title.

Though it's a movie notorious for being vulgar and filthy, those who know what they're getting into always end up praising Waters's most famous work. Ebert was an exception. He gave Pink Flamingos one of his notorious thumbs-down ratings (worse than no stars at all), saying that "it should be considered not as a film but as a fact, or perhaps as an object."

