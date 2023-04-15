Both a harsh critic at times, and a staunch defender of diversity and creative choices in filmmaking, Roger Ebert is one of the most esteemed and well-known film critics of the last few decades. Though he passed away in 2013, his film reviews live on in the public memory.

One thing he was known for was not holding back when it came to his movie reviews. When Ebert thoroughly enjoyed and admired a film, he would say so, like when he included Citizen Kane on his list of the top ten best films ever made. When he hated one, he would proclaim it loudly like he did for the films North, Mad Dog Timeand Caligula. There are undeniably some films that he hated more than others.

1 'B.A.P.S.' (1997)

In the campy film B.A.P.S., Oscar-award winning Halle Berry plays Nisi alongside Natalie Desselle’s Mickey, two stylish waitresses who dream of opening their own hair salon that doubles as a soul-food restaurant. To reach these dreams, the two fly to Los Angeles for a music-video audition but instead strike up a conveniently close friendship with an elderly millionaire named Mr. Blakemore (Martin Landau), which changes their plans.

Though it is a film that many fans of Halle Berry thoroughly enjoy without any irony or shame, Roger Ebert found it less than satisfactory. He is quoted as saying that the film “doesn’t work” but would “bring us all together… in paralyzing boredom.” Needless to say, Ebert was not at all a fan of this one.

2 'She’s Out of Control' (1989)

In She’s Out of Control, Katie (Ami Dolenz), the good-girl teenage daughter of a radio-station manager named Doug (Tony Danza) uses his business trip as a chance to change up her life and appearance, learning how from his girlfriend Janet (Catherine Hicks). Janet teaches her how to be sexy and attract boys, which shocks Doug when he returns from his trip to find that she’s dumped her nice, normal boyfriend and has multiple new ones. Matthew Perry from Friends is also on the cast.

Roger Ebert called this film “bizzare” and “banal” and has many other negative things to say about it, particularly about its depiction of young girls. He is quoted as saying the movie “sees adolescent girls as commodities to be protected from predatory males” but also notes that the predatory male in this film could very well be Katie’s father Doug, who keeps looking at her inappropriately. Ebert recommends viewers watch the 1989 film Say Anything instead.

3 'Jaws: The Revenge' (1987)

Technically both a sequel to Jaws 2 and the official fourth film in the Jaws franchise, Jaws: The Revenge focuses on the recently widowed Ellen Brody (Lorraine Gary), who goes to visit her son Michael (Lance Guest) after her other son Sean (Mitchell Anderson) dies from a shark attack while on the job. During her visit, she strikes up a new romance, but things go awry when the group start to get terrorized by a great white shark.

This film interestingly ignores the events of the movie Jaws 3-D, and was one that Roger Ebert found to be not only a “bad movie, but also a stupid and incompetent one.” He also went further and claimed that it wasn’t a good thriller either, which is a deep cut for a Jaws movie, which are advertised as thrillers and usually do deliver. According to Ebert though, you’re better off watching something else.

4 'Dirty Love' (2005)

In Jenny McCarthy’s film Dirty Love, she plays the lead Rebecca who finds out her boyfriend is cheating by catching him in the act. This leads them to breakup which causes her to spiral, leaning on her friends for help until she eventually steps back onto the dating scene. However, she continues to meet terrible men and ignores the one guy who might be right for her - her nerdy friend John (Eddie Kaye Thomas).

This is a film that Roger Ebert particularly did not enjoy, having some very choice words for it in his review. He claimed that the film was so pitiful that “it is hopelessly incompetent” and said that he’s unsure if anyone “involved has ever seen a movie, or knows what one is.” For anyone thinking about watching this movie, it’s certain that Roger Ebert wouldn’t recommend it.

5 'Last Rites' (1988)

The film Last Rites is about a woman named Angela (Daphne Zuniga) who turns to the church and a priest named Michael (Tom Berenger) for help after the brutal murder of her lover. However, both the murder and Michael have ties to the mafia unbeknownst to Angela, which causes serious issues for the pair as they begin to fall for each other.

Last Rites received a scathing review from Roger Ebert, who proclaimed it “the worst film of 1988.” He also went on to imply that the people responsible for this movie were all “deficient in taste, judgment, reason, tact, morality and common sense” and left nothing to be said with his review, making sure the masses knew that the film was overall “offensive to [his] intelligence.”

6 'Mad Dog Time' (1996)

In Mad Dog Time, a mob boss named Vic (Richard Dreyfuss) comes out of a stint in a mental hospital to find his business and affairs in a mess, despite the help of Mickey (Jeff Goldblum) who took over for him while he was away. As Vic tries to fix the issues with his nightclub and elsewhere, other mobsters are looking to remove Vic from the equation so that they can take over. The cast also includes Ellen Barkin, Diane Lane and the late Burt Reynolds.

In the simplest of terms, Roger Ebert said that this movie “does not improve on the sight of a blank screen viewed for the same length of time.” In other words, the film isn’t even worth watching as viewers could stare at the wall without noticing any difference. This review from Ebert is a burn that cuts extra deep.

7 'Freddy Got Fingered' (2001)

In the black comedy Freddy Got Fingered, a struggling cartoon artist named Gord (Tom Green) decides to fabricate something life-changing about his father for attention when his pitch for a cartoon gets rejected in Hollywood. The devious lie is that his father Jim (Rip Thorne) is molesting his younger brother Freddy (Eddie Kaye Thomas), and it sets off an insane chain of events for the family.

When you talk about the bottom of the barrel, Roger Ebert felt that this film not only “doesn’t scrape the bottom of the barrel,” but that it doesn’t even “deserve to be mentioned in the same sentence with barrels.” Needless to say, the esteemed film critic absolutely hated this film about how an egregious lie tears apart a normal family.

8 'Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo' (2005)

In the arguably somewhat-of-a-cult-classic comedy film Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo, Rob Schneider plays the titular Gigolo who resumes his career of prostitution when his former pimp T.J. (Eddie Griffin) returns to his life and requires his assistance. While Deuce attempts to figure out who is framing his friend for multiple murders, he encounters many ladies and obstacles long the way.

Though many fans of comedy legend Rob Schneider love this wacky movie for all that it is, Pulitzer Prize winner Roger Ebert felt the film was “aggressively bad, as if it wants to cause suffering to the audience” and he went on to personally address Rob, saying: “Mr. Schneider, your movie s****.” There’s not much else one can say about a scathing review like that!

9 'Caligula' (1979)

Created by the founder of Penthouse magazine Bob Guccione, the erotic drama Caligula focuses on the infamous titular Roman Emperor from ancient history, who is played by Malcolm McDowell in the movie. Also on the cast of this wild historical movie is the talented Helen Mirren, as well as the late Peter O’Toole and Teresa Ann Savoy.

Unfortunately for everyone involved with this project, Roger Ebert had nothing nice to say about it. He is quoted as saying the film is simply “sickening, utterly worthless, shameful trash” and that he was left feeling “disgusted and unspeakably depressed” after watching it. Ouch!

10 'North' (1994)

Based on the similarly named novel by Alan Zweibel, North stars Elijah Wood as the title character, a young boy who is bright but severely neglected by his parents. When he meets a man (Bruce Willis), he is encouraged to legally separate from them and search the world for a much better replacement pair of parents. Though the plan sounds solid at first, North soon realizes that the grass is not greener on the other side, so to speak.

Based on Roger Ebert’s review of this film, it might be safe to argue that it’s his most hated film that he’s rated zero stars. Simply put, he “Hated hated hated hated hated this movie. Hated it. Hated every simpering stupid vacant audience-insulting moment of it.” He even says he is insulted by the argument that people might like it, which is an extremely low blow for the film.

