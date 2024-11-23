The James Bond franchise would certainly not be as popular today if it was not for Roger Moore, who took over the role beginning in 1973. Finding a replacement for Sean Connery was never going to be an easy task, as fans of the franchise had reacted negatively when George Lazenby played Bond only once in the underrated, misunderstood masterpiece On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

While Connery briefly returned to reprise his role in the disappointing Diamonds are Forever, Moore played Bond in seven films up until the mid-1980s. While Moore was able to add a lot more humor to his Bond films, he also proved to be quite charming when given the opportunity to show his romanticism. Many viewers who grew up watching Moore’s films in theaters still look to him as the “definitive Bond.” Here is every Roger Moore James Bond movie, ranked by rewatchability.

7 ‘The Man With The Golden Gun’ (1974)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

The Man With The Golden Gun is saved only by its villain, as Christopher Lee does an amazing job playing the titular assassin Francisco Scaramanga, who grows deeply obsessed with tracking down Bond and killing him. Although Lee brought a lot of tension to the film that was sorely needed, The Man With The Golden Gun doesn’t actually feature that much espionage, as Moore spends a majority of the film bumbling into different situations that inadvertently lead him to make major revelations.

The Man With The Golden Gun has aged the worst out of any of Moore’s Bond films, as there are many ethnic stereotypes and insensitive jokes that simply feel out of place today. While the final shootout is exciting at points, the majority of the film is rather dull and lifeless, with some of the most uninventive action of the entire franchise.

6 ‘For Your Eyes Only’ (1981)

Directed by John Glen

For Your Eyes Only was an attempt to slightly reboot the Moore era of the series, as the previous films had gotten so silly that the saga risked becoming a parody of itself. While it is admirable that Moore was interested in taking on one of Ian Fleming’s better novels, For Your Eyes Only feels very derivative when compared to the films that Sean Connery had starred in; unfortunately, the era in which Bond films could examine the Cold War and nuclear weapons had passed, as For Your Eyes Only was never going to be as iconic as From Russia With Love or Goldfinger.

For Your Eyes Only does have some redeeming elements, including a ski chase that rivals a similar sequence in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. However, the film is ultimately a reminder that Moore was best utilized when he could have a little bit more fun.

5 ‘Octopussy’ (1983)

Directed by John Glen

Octopussy is by far one of the most over-the-top Bond films, but that is exactly why it is so charming. It was evident that the “Bond movie formula” was getting stale, and so Octopussy inserted moments that felt inspired by classic caper films and slapstick comedies. Moore leaned into the inherent eccentricities of the role, and even managed to disguise himself in clown makeup during a scene in which Bond hides out in a circus.

While it often plays itself as a straight up comedy, Octopussy does have some legitimately intense action scenes, including an opening sequence involving a small plane that could even induce vertigo. While not necessarily an all-time classic, Octopussy deserves better than the extreme negative response that it is often greeted with. It’s a film that improves significantly upon rewatches, as Moore was never anything but completely aware of the goofier elements.

4 ‘A View to a Kill’ (1985)

Directed by John Glen

A View to a Kill served as the last film that Moore appeared in, as he was already in his late 50s, and was simply too old to be playing the part. A View to a Kill is a complete farce that is so silly that it is almost unfathomable to believe that it exists within the same franchise as Casino Royale or Skyfall. However, the film is so packed with clever jokes that it becomes a hilarious film to rewatch.

Moore’s scenes were mostly stolen by Christopher Walken, who co-starred as the eccentric villain Max Zorin, a twisted supervillain intent on destroying Silicon Valley through his destructive blimp. Fans expected a serious thriller in the vein of Dr. No may have been disappointed, but those excited by the absolutely wild places that 1980s action films could get were likely dazzled by how bafflingly strange A View to a Kill ended up being.

3 ‘Moonraker’ (1979)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

Moonraker was released as an obvious attempt to cash in on the success of Star Wars, which had debuted two years prior and immediately kickstarter a global interest in the resurrection of the science fiction genre. While the original Fleming novel that it was based on is actually one of the more grounded and serious entries in the series, the film version of Moonraker is a complete farce, and even adds a scene in which Bond blasts at bad guys on a space station.

Moonraker falls into a category of films that are “so bad that they’re good,” as it would not be unusual to view it alongside “bad movie” classics like The Room, Batman & Robin, or Fateful Findings. Nonetheless, Moore does appear to be in on the joke, as he makes many self-aware comments about the inherent ridiculousness of the situation.

2 ‘Live and Let Die’ (1973)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Live and Let Die was Moore’s first Bond film, and immediately announced him as an exciting new voice for the series. Instead of returning to the story of Bond facing off with the agents of SPECTRE that had already been used throughout the Connery era of the franchise, Live and Let Die took Bond to New Orleans to fight criminals, in what felt like an homage to blacksploitation classics like Shaft and Dolemite.

Live and Let Die has one of the best supporting casts of any Bond film, as Yaphet Kotto delivers a terrifying performance as the gangster Mr. Big, and Jane Seymour is terrific as Bond’s love interest. It would be impossible to talk about Live and Let Die without mentioning the theme song by Paul McCartney, which has become a relic of popular culture in its own right.

1 ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

The Spy Who Loved Me is a legitimately excellent espionage film that has some of the deepest characterization of any entry in the Bond series. Bond ends up teaming up with the Soviet Union spy known only as “XXX” (Barbara Bach), as they must join forces to prevent a crazed terrorist from starting a nuclear attack from his underground base.

The Spy Who Loved Me explores the inherent loneliness of the espionage profession, as Bond realizes that he will never be able to have a normal relationship with XXX, despite how well they work together. Although there are darker moments reminiscent of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, The Spy Who Loved Me is also a very well paced action movie that rarely gives viewers the chance to breathe. If viewers have never seen a Bond film before, The Spy Who Loved Me is a great introduction to why it is such a special franchise.

