I'm not what people would call a "horror guy". Most of the time when I watch horror films, it's usually behind my couch — the works of Guillermo del Toro and Jordan Peele are an exception (mainly because of how compelling those two make their films.) But looking back at my childhood, there are a lot of films that had some downright terrifying or traumatic moments. The Pagemaster seemed like a feature-length experiment in trying to scare kids into never reading, and the less said about The Fox and the Hound, the better. But there's one film that gave me recurring nightmares in my childhood: Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Most people see Robert Zemeckis' semi-animated comedy as a masterpiece, and those people are right. I mostly remember it for the terrifying presence of Christopher Lloyd's Judge Doom.

Judge Doom's First Appearance Shows How Scary He Is

Judge Doom was a very creepy figure from the moment he stepped onto the screen. With his long black coat, matching hat and dark shades, he oozes malice. When I first saw this movie at the age of 10, I thought he was the long-lost brother of Raiders of the Lost Ark's Toht; I also told my dad, "This guy has weasels working for him! Of course he's the bad guy!" Not only does Doom tower over Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) and insult his drinking on the job, but he also reveals what he plans to do if he catches Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer), who at this point, is believed to have killed Marvin Acme (Stubby Kaye). Doom reveals "The Dip", a mixture of chemicals that will remove a toon's rubbery nature, and picks up a living shoe to put in the Dip. This scene was absolutely horrifying to me; the way the shoe slowly screams before it's lowered into the dip is only eclipsed by the grim smile on Doom's face. What makes it worse is that the shoe wasn't doing anything wrong. Even Eddie, who hates toons due to the loss of his brother, is shaken by Doom's cruelty. But if I thought the Dip was the worst scene in the film, I was wholly unprepared for what comes next.

The Big ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ Freaks Me Out to This Day