Charles Fleischer isn't a name that will automatically leap out to many people, even though he's been a steadily working actor for over 30 years. But he will forever be etched in film history as the voice of Roger Rabbit in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, the zany pastiche of every classic cartoon character rolled into one insane package. It's a more impressive performance than it's given credit for in its emotional range and potential to be screechingly annoying, but one word that would never be used to describe it is "creepy." Fleischer spent most of his career relying on his comedic skills, but David Fincher had a curveball up his sleeve when he cast him in a small yet important role in his true crime classic, Zodiac.

Who Is Charles Fleischer in 'Zodiac'?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Robert Graysmith's (Jake Gyllenhaal) increasingly paranoid journey down a rabbit hole to find the Zodiac killer has led him to the home of Bob Vaughn (Fleischer). Graysmith is convinced that the Zodiac could be a cinephile who worked in a theater as a projectionist and poster designer, and Vaughn claims to have material that could help him. Vaughn brings Graysmith to his allegedly empty home in the middle of a dark and rainy night in an area Graysmith isn't familiar with. At this point, Graysmith is convinced that a man named Rick Marshall is the one who drew posters that hold connections to the Zodiac until Vaughn drops the bombshell that he's the one who designed all the posters. Graysmith freezes, tenses into a slump, regretting asking to see Vaughn's basement, but Vaughn insists on it, which leads to an extended standoff in the shadow-drenched basement. It's a masterclass in turning a journalistic thriller into the most sweat-inducingly terrifying scene that isn't in a proper horror film, and it wouldn't be so effective without Charles Fleischer.

David Fincher Devilishly Manipulates Charles Fleischer's Performance

Fleischer's performance being used as the centerpiece of a scene like this is a prime example of how a director can manipulate all the surrounding elements to make a character seem like far more than they actually are. It's David Fincher's staging of the scene, Gyllenhaal's wide-eyed drippiness, the camera choices that put you too close to Graysmith and Vaughn, the sound design that makes you never forget the torrential rain and every little creak of wood, that makes Vaughn seem like a threat. There's really nothing about Vaughn that's all that suspicious or uncomfortable, but Graysmith is so lost in his paranoid obsession that he rewrites his behavior as notable. Fleischer plays Vaughn as emotionally guarded, direct, and forthcoming in the information he gives Graysmith, but with a hint that there's something too...comfortable about him. In contrast to an earlier interrogation with prime suspect Arthur Leigh Allen (John Carroll Lynch), who made himself seem as guilty as possible while feigning innocence, Vaughn is too non-performative to be anything other than a random guy put into an unexpected situation. Zodiac is less about the thrill of solving a mystery than the pitfalls of getting lost in your own headcanon, and Charles Fleischer's brief appearance is one of the many nails in the film's dutifully constructed coffin.

Charles Fleischer's Roger Rabbit Background Was a Happy Accident