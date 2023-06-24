Disney has unveiled a behind-the-scenes look at their upcoming musical-within-a-tv-series, Rogers: The Musical, which debuts as part of the Disney100 celebration at Disney California Adventure Park in one week's time.

In the first episode of the Disney+ series Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner as the eponymous hero, viewers were treated to a delightful glimpse of a Broadway-style musical sequence, which the streamer also released in full as a finale post-credits scene. This lively performance showcased none other than Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America, along with the entire Avengers team, in a vibrant and comical reimagining of the Battle of New York from the iconic 2012 film The Avengers.

The tantalizing preview left fans enthralled, and their excitement soared when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige unveiled a special preview of the show, including its standout musical number titled "Save the City," at the D23 Expo last September. Building on this anticipation, Disney has pressed ahead with plans to bring the show to the stage for real. The show will feature fun and original songs crafted by the talented duo of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who have penned five new original songs just for the production.

Image via Disney+

The Star Spangled Man with a Plan

Portrayed by Chris Evans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Rogers will be the star of this unique show, alongside Carter, Nick Fury, and several other beloved Avengers. From his humble beginnings as a soldier during the Second World War to the present day, the theatrical show traverses through pivotal moments in Rogers' life. And, as Clint points out to his minor annoyance during the show, it may well even feature Avengers who weren't even there during the Battle of New York. You've got to love creative licence, haven't you?

The very meta one-act live theater production will grace the stage for a limited time, from June 30 to August 31, 2023. The show will be approximately 30 minutes in length and will run Tuesday through Saturday most weeks, and Disney will announce further details including merchandise, food, and beverage offerings as opening day looms large.

Bringing this 30-minute spectacle to life is Disney Live Entertainment, in collaboration with esteemed book writer Hunter Bell, and featuring original music composed by the Grammy-winning talent, Christopher Lennertz. Rogers: The Musical opens at Disneyland Park on June 30. Disney will be operating a virtual queue system for the show, which is expected to be extremely popular during its limited run.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video below: