From the moment that Hawkeye sat down in a Broadway theater to experience Rogers: The Musical in the first episode of that Disney+ series, there was no way that Disney and Marvel Studios weren’t going to take advantage of that, in some way. That stage musical, which had a five-star review on a banner outside the theater that said the show “Captures the Heart of a Hero,” is now a 30-minute all-new production at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure that features a song-and-dance telling of the story of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. With Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers along for the ride, and the songs “Save the City” (written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman) from Hawkeye and “Star Spangled Man” (written by Alan Menken and David Zippel) from Captain America: The First Avenger, the story of The First Avenger is a truly fun time.

Performing several times per day, Tuesday through Saturday, during its limited-time run that's scheduled to go until August 31, 2023, the half-hour one-act show not only gives guest a break from the insanity of theme parks at the height of the summer rush and provides some relief from soaring temperatures by hiding out with the AC, but it also celebrates the beloved Marvel characters that inspired the adjacent Avengers Campus and gives young fans possibly the first introduction to live Broadway-quality theater. From Hunter Bell ([title of show]), who wrote the book, and featuring five all-new songs with music by composer Christopher Lennertz and lyrics by Jordan Peterson, Lennertz and Alex Karukas, the story of heroism, romance and self-discovery starts before Steve Rogers’ transformation into Captain America, but its his love for Peggy Carter that forms the emotional core. And if romance isn’t what you’re there for, it’s only a matter of time before Nick Fury shows up to teach him what it means to become one of the Avengers.

Is it all a bit campy and silly? Sure. But would you really want it to be any other way? Not in the slightest. The most remarkable aspect of this moment in a TV series turned live performance at Disney’s D23 Expo in 2022 that’s now become a mini-musical is just how talented the performers are. It’s not surprising, when you consider that a team of more than 20 creatives and theater experts at Disney Live Entertainment were involved, or that it all has the blessing of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, but the cast proves adapt at the action, comedy and emotion that’s come to be expected from every piece that makes up the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while there are no weak links in the production, which could have easily included another song or two, the undeniable stand-out in the cast is the performer who brings Nick Fury to life with an energy and passion that’s infectious.

As a heads up, a complimentary virtual queue system is available via the Disneyland app, that you can access once you have entered Disney California Adventure Park, and distribution occurs at 10:30am PT for the first two show times and 2pm PT for the remaining show times. Walk-up availability may be available via standby queue, but is not guaranteed. And if you want to celebrate Rogers: The Musical beyond just seeing the show itself, there are limited-time food and beverages that you can partake in, star-spangled popcorn, and commemorative merchandise.

Pro-tip: Keep your eyes peeled throughout the show for Easter eggs. There are nods to the MCU and its characters everywhere.

