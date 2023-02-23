Disneyland Resort has teased the arrival of a short one-act version of Rogers: The Musical which will be coming to Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure Park for a limited time this summer. The resort posted a teaser on TikTok, captioned, “A timeless story of a timeless hero!” In the short clip, we see Peggy Carter lookalike with a Hyperion Playbill of Rogers: The Musical as she walks towards the theatre.

Rogers: The Musical first debuted in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, where Clint Barton is in New York with his children for Christmas. From the little glimpse we had from the series, it’s clear that reinterpretations of all the core Avengers – Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow, Iron Man, Thor, and Hawkeye – are a part of the musical which tells the tale of the Battle of New York against Loki and the Chituari army. Clint wasn’t pleased much with the musical as it reminded him of Natasha and pointed out that it features Ant-Man, who wasn’t even part of the group yet. It’ll be interesting to see whether Ant-Man would be a part of the upcoming musical or not.

The musical has officially been part of MCU canon ever since and its poster has made several appearances in features like Spider-Man: No Way Home (on a billboard), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (a poster). The idea to add Scott Lang came from Marvel Studio itself and Hawkeye showrunner Jonathan Igla felt it will be a reflection of how in adaptations there is "always something that’s a little wrong, or the truth is stretched." Originally the musical was supposed to be a background element in the Disney+ series, but as the idea took shape, Marvel head Kevin Feige invited Broadway veteran Marc Shaiman to develop it for the series. Fans had an idea that sooner or later we’d have a live version of the musical.

Image via Disney+

The MCU always looks for certain elements that can be translated into Disneyland in order to make the movie's magic real. From Avengers tower to Kang, most of the MCU's signature elements can be found in Disneyland's Avengers Campus, connecting the fans with their favorite franchises on a deeper level. Fans of the series and earth’s mightiest heroes will love this new limited-time addition upon their next visit to Disneyland.

Currently, there’s no official date yet for when the musical will be coming to the park, but more information should be available soon. Watch out for this space for further developments, and you check out the musical from the Hawkeye series below: