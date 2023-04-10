The star-spangled man with a plan will soon be live and in living colour, following Disney's announcement that their eagerly anticipated one-act version of Rogers: The Musical would be opening in June at their Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.

In both the first episode and post-credits sting of Hawkeye, the Disney+ limited series which starred Jeremy Renner as the titular hero, audiences were given a quick look at a fun Broadway musical sequence which featured Steve Rogers – Captain America himself – and the rest of the Avengers on-stage for a very colorful, hammy, and amusing interpretation of the Battle of New York from 2012's The Avengers.

The tease captured the imaginations of fans so much that, last September at the D23 Expo, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige brought with him a pop-up version of the show and its chief musical number entitled "Save the City". Now, Disney has officially confirmed via a PR release that the one-act show is opening in a few months, featuring songs by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

A real-life, all-new short one-act musical theater production of “Rogers: The Musical” will burst onto the stage at the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure park for a limited-time engagement beginning June 30, 2023. It’s all happening during the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort.

What Can Audiences Expect From Rogers: The Musical?

The production will include a cast of singers and dancers and will tell an abridged version of the story of Steve Rogers – played by Chris Evans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – along with characters like Peggy Carter, Nick Fury, and a number of the Avengers, and will span from his humble beginnings as a soldier during the Second World War, all the way to present day. Hopefully, as Clint points out in the series, it also features Avengers who weren't actually at the Battle of New York, to his annoyance. We're hoping for a Nick Fury solo number in the vein of Les Misérables.

Disney adds that "the show will be super powered by music, including “Save the City,” from the Disney+ series Hawkeye; “Star Spangled Man” from the film Captain America: The First Avenger; plus, five new original songs written just for Rogers: The Musical". The show will be approximately 30 minutes in length and will run Tuesday through Saturday most weeks, and Disney will announce further details including merchandise, food, and beverage offerings as opening day looms large.

Rogers: The Musical opens at Disneyland Park on June 30. You can check Collider's interview with Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman on Writing Rogers: The Musical below: