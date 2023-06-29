We can do this all day. Sit and watch a 30-minute musical about Captain America, that is. Disney has unveiled the trailer for their new musical, Rogers: The Musical, a one-act theater production which will be held at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure Park for a limited time, June 30 through August 31, 2023.

Embarking on a timeless journey filled with heroism, time-travel, and love, this captivating approximately 30-minute spectacle showcases a gifted ensemble of singers and dancers who breathe life into the legendary tale of Steve Rogers, widely known as Captain America. Accompanied by the remarkable presence of Peggy Carter, Nick Fury, and a select few Avengers, Rogers: The Musical intertwines the realms of imagination and reality, drawing inspiration from the fictional Broadway musical showcased in the inaugural episode of the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Disney Live Entertainment joins forces with acclaimed book writer Hunter Bell, known for his Tony Award-nominated work on "[title of show]," and Grammy-winning composer Christopher Lennertz, who has crafted five brand-new songs, accompanied by the lyrical prowess of Jordan Peterson and Alex Karukas. The show will also include “Save The City” from Hawkeye (written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman) and “Star Spangled Man” from the film Captain America: The First Avenger (written by Alan Menken and David Zippel).

Image via Disneyland

RELATED: Disneyland's 'Rogers: The Musical' Sets Premiere Date for Limited Run

How Did This Even Happen?

In Hawkeye, the limited Marvel Cinematic Universe series, our titular character, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) takes his kids to get in some culture by going to see a brand new musical opening on Broadway. This one hits slightly closer to home, though.

Clint Barton witnesses the astounding popularity achieved by the Avengers firsthand as he experiences the fictional stage production titled "Rogers: The Musical." The theatrical performance, complete with a magnificent and awe-inspiring musical sequence, showcases the grandeur associated with the Avengers' legacy. At least, that's how everyone else sees it. For Clint,

"Save the City" was purposefully crafted to embody the quintessential, over-the-top spectacle, complete with generic lyrics and somewhat lackluster writing that playfully jest at New York and even some of the Avengers themselves. The chorus brims with motivational phrases like "rah-rah, fight the fight," reaching its pinnacle with the memefamous line "I can do this all day!" that ramps up the deliberate cheese factor. As the song approaches its conclusion, it intricately portrays each of the Avengers, subtly teasing Hawkeye for his lack of superpowers, while showering praise upon his teammates for their god-like abilities or unparalleled beauty — a comically mischievous touch within a musical intended to celebrate the Avengers.

In the post-credits sting of the show, fans were shown the full performance of "Save The City" and fans loved it so much, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige brought with him a pop-up version of the show and its chief musical number to last September's D23 Expo. Fast forward 9 months, and here we are - tomorrow is opening day! We'd tell Cap to break a leg, but we're not actually sure he can. Check out the trailer for Rogers: The Musical down below.