Looking for the newest seasons of the top-rated shows on some of the most popular specialty channels in Canada? HGTV, Discovery, Food Network, and more — and all of their fan-favourite US programming — can be found on Rogers Xfinity TV. Rogers Xfinity TV is offering Canadians the latest episodes and newest series from Warner Bros. Discovery's lifestyle channels as part of its cable packages.

As of January 1 2025, Rogers Sports & Media owns the exclusive television rights to Warner Bros. Discovery's family of lifestyle and factual brands and latest programming, including HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, Magnolia Network, Investigation Discovery (ID), Cooking, OWN, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Discovery Science. That amounts to over 2400 hours of new episodes and new titles that will be available throughout the year. Rogers Sports & Media also has access to those channels' library of shows, which are offered on demand and to stream on Citytv+.

What Programs Can Now Be Found Only on Rogers Xfinity?