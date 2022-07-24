The new British crime thriller, Rogue Agent, also titled Freegard, is a fictional take on the true story of Robert Freegard, a conman who posed as an MI5 agent. He is also featured in the Netflix documentary The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, released in 2022. Rogue Agent is directed by Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Bronner. Lawn and Patterson have worked together on a number of projects before, having met while working for the BBC's Panorama; Lawn as a former investigative journalist, and Patterson, a photojournalist. They are perhaps best known for creating the hit BBC drama The Salisbury Poisonings, as well as the upcoming series Blue Lights. The script is based on Bronner’s article, Chasing Agent Freegard.

The plot follows Robert Freegard, played by James Norton, a con artist who poses as a spy to approach his marks and tricks them into fulfilling his demands. It works out great for him, until one of his victims, Alice Archer (played by Gemma Arterton), discovers the truth and sets out to bring him down. Shazad Latif, Marisa Abela, Edwina Findley, and Julian Barratt also star. Check out all the details of Rogue Agent/Freegard, including the release date, plot, trailer, cast, and characters, in the following guide.

Watch the Rogue Agent Trailer

The trailer of Rogue Agent opens with Robert Freegard charming Alice Archer as a confident, charming car salesman. He soon reveals his identity as a secret agent for British Intelligence. From there, the story starts to take a dark turn with Alice trying to figure out the truth about Robert. Relentless exploitation of young women and their families, kidnapping, and even murder follow, in the middle of a high-stakes, countrywide manhunt.

The tense music and edgy vibe of the trailer set the tone for the intensity of the crimes that will feature in the movie. The clip is a great buildup of what’s to come in the actual film, especially the ringing of the classic 2000s phones, which kind of adds to the fear. Check out the trailer in the player above.

Rogue Agent is getting a simultaneous theatrical and digital release. The movie is being released by IFC Films in theaters across the United States on Friday, August 12, 2022. On the same day, it will also be streaming on AMC+. In the United Kingdom, Rogue Agent is releasing as a streaming movie on Netflix on July 27, 2022.

Who Is in the Cast of Rogue Agent?

McMafia’s James Norton and The King’s Man’s Gemma Arterton headline the cast of Rogue Agent as Robert Freegard and Alice Archer respectively. The ensemble cast also includes Shazad Latif (Penny Dreadful), Marisa Abela (Industry), Edwina Findley (Black Lightning), Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh), Sarah Goldberg (Barry), Jimmy Akingbola (The Tower), Freya Mavor (Skins), Rob Malone, Philip Wright (Prime Suspect), Michael Fenton Stevens (Nighty Night), and Charlotte Avery (EastEnders), among others.

When Was Rogue Agent Filmed?

The filming for Rogue Agent began in May 2021 in London. After six weeks, the principal photography was completed in July 2021.

What Is the Background of Rogue Agent?

Rogue Agent is based on the real-life story of Robert Hendy-Freegard, a convicted British conman, and imposter. He is also known by his other aliases, David Hendy and David Clifton. For years, Freegard posed as an MI5 agent and duped a huge number of people while working as a bartender and a car salesman. His primary victims were young women, whom he would manipulate into befriending him. He would then psychologically pressurize and coerce them into meeting his demands, mostly monetary, often claiming that they are threatened by the IRA and could get killed. He would then gaslight them into severing connections with their families and friends and make them end up in horrible conditions. Freegard would also prevent his victims from going to the authorities by saying that the police might be double agents and cannot be trusted. Thus, for nearly two decades he fooled many people until in 2005, he was convicted on multiple accounts of kidnapping, theft, and deception.

Freegard and his crimes have been the subject of a few documentaries. The most recent one is the Netflix documentary miniseries, The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman. There is also a television documentary titled The Spy Who Stole My Life, which was broadcasted on Channel Five in September 2005, featuring Freegard’s crimes. The film Rogue Agent is the first feature film to be made about him. However, it does look like the events, characters, and especially the protagonist’s character have been fictionalized to some extent for the movie.

When Is Rogue Agent Set?

Although there is no timeline specified in the trailer or plot of the movie, Rogue Agent seems to be set in the time when Robert Freegard was most active, i.e., between the late 90s and early 2000s. The movie most likely fictionalizes a few key cases that took place between 1995 and 2005 that were brought to light later.

What Is Rogue Agent’s Story?

Spies are known to use disguises and aliases. But how do you tell the difference between a conman posing as a spy and a spy posing as a conman? It can get confusing, and that’s why people like Robert Freegard managed to play their victims like a fiddle for years.

Rogue Agent is the story of Robert Freegard, a convicted British conman who poses as an undercover MI5 agent to his victims and then kidnaps them, most of them being women. Then he meets Alice Archer, his perfect mark. She gets smitten by his charming manner and seduction tactics and starts falling in love with him. But when Robert tells her that he is a secret agent with MI5, Alice feels something is off about the man and starts digging. She soon finds out that he has kidnapped a girl, and from there onward, her only objective becomes bringing him down by any means.

Here's the official synopsis from IFC: