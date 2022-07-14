Collider can exclusively unveil a new trailer for IFC's new thriller Rogue Agent which stars Gemma Arterton and James Norton in a cat and mouse game to bring down a notorious manipulator posing as an MI5 agent. The trailer builds up the pre-existing relationship between the two with Norton as the manipulator and Arterton as one of his victims who is lured in by his charm and now seeks to bring him to justice. The film opens in theaters and on AMC+ on August 12.

Based on the true story of Robert Freegard which was also the subject of the Netflix documentary The Puppet Master, the film follows the con artist Freegard (Norton) and the web of lies he weaves with his victims, making them believe he's secretly a member of the British undercover spy organization MI5. James Bond Freegard isn't, however, as he tricks his victims into going into hiding. The footage sees Freegard working his magic on Alice Archer (Arterton), coming off as a charming car salesman. His shtick works and the pair go out together, eventually winding up at Freegard's home. Upon revealing his identity as a secret agent for the British government, Alice already knows something's up with him.

Everything about Freegard begins to unravel as Alice digs into him, finding out that not only is he not involved with the British government, but he has a spotty track record including stalking and harassing a young woman. When Alice learns of Freegard kidnapping another woman, it sparks a manhunt to take down this serial con artist. He's teased as a relentless evil, continuing his misdeeds in the face of mounting pressure from the British government and the woman who fell for him. Throughout the trailer, the ringing of a phone continuously taunts Freegard's pursuers who become more and more desperate to reach him out of fear of what he might do next.

Alongside Arterton and Norton, Rogue Agent also stars Marisa Abela, Sarah Goldberg, Shazad Latif, Freya Mavor, Jimmy Akingbola, and Julian Barrat. Filmmaking duo Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson directed the film which was written by Michael Bronner. Bronner has a number of solid credits under his belt as a producer and writer, previously working on the screenplay for the Tahar Rahim critical darling The Mauritanian and producing Captain Philips. Lawn and Patterson, meanwhile, have worked on a number of projects together including Rough, The Salisbury Poisonings, and The Undeclared War which starred Shaun of the Dead lead Simon Pegg.

IFC is banking on the Freegard story after the success of The Puppet Master at Netflix. Currently, the docuseries holds a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes with much of the praise coming from how the series depicts Freegard's blatant and unending cruelty and shows how his actions affected the lives of many women and their families. This film will take a more dramatized approach to it all, but the trailer already sets up the more sinister tones of Freegard's crimes.

Rogue Agent releases in theaters and on-demand through AMC+ on August 12. Check out the poster and trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YCNAvdYJyI