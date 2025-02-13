Jack O’Connell’s (Back to Black) cheeky bravery is paying off in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek of this week’s episode of Rogue Heroes. Now nearly the full way through the second season, audiences have been gleefully catching up with the troops who make up the British Army Special Air Service (SAS), tagging along with them from one mission to the next and feeling the waves of emotions as the team puts it all on the line to help the war effort. Last week’s episode showed multiple members of the squad paying the ultimate price, with today’s exclusive first look at the sophomore season’s penultimate episode teasing the fallout of so many lives lost.

Paddy (O’Connell) and the rest of his team are bereft in our Rogue Heroes sneak peek, as they grapple with the grim reality of war. After having just said farewell to dozens of their fallen colleagues, the remainder of the SAS line up at attention and are addressed by a senior General (Con O’Neill). Setting his sights on Paddy, the General calls out the soldier for not wearing a maroon beret, and instead donning the group’s sand-colored hat. With booze on his breath, Paddy defends his decision, telling his higher-up that the men who he stands with and those who he just buried deserve to be seen as different from other service members because — well — they are different. While viewers may be expecting Paddy’s disobedience to land him in trouble, the opposite happens, and the General commends his bravery as well as the difficult work he and the rest of the unit have done.

A smash-hit with fans and critics alike, Rogue Heroes’ second season is just as explosive as its first, earning a perfect critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes of 100%. Joining O’Connell in the follow-up set of episodes is a lineup that includes Connor Swindells (Sex Education), Jacob Ifan (Cuffs), Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time), Sofia Boutella (Rebel Moon), Corin Silva (All the Light We Cannot See), Dominic West (The Wire), Theo Barklem-Biggs (Make Up), Mark Rowley (Guns Akimbo), Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody), Jack Barton (Heartstopper) and more.

Another Hit for Steven Knight

As if we hadn’t already considered Steven Knight to be one of the greatest industry creatives of our time, Rogue Heroes gave us yet another reason to hurl praise his way. Aside from his latest pairing with the BBC, Knight previously created the network’s other beloved historical drama, Peaky Blinders, and also penned and directed the feature-length films Locke and Hummingbird.

Check out the exclusive first look of this week’s Rogue Heroes episode above and watch it on MGM+ on February 16.