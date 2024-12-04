Following the release of an exciting trailer in mid-November, the BBC has finally announced the return date of one of their most successful new series in recent memory, SAS: Rogue Heroes. Following a first outing that earned the coveted 100% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an impressive 87% score from audiences, Rogue Heroes will return with a bang as the troops move from North Africa to Central Europe. Their next escapades will bring greater drama than the first, and the BBC has now confirmed that fans will be able to indulge in the next chapter of the war effort on New Year's Day 2025 at 9 p.m. BST. A second episode will follow at the same time the very next day, with the full series available to binge on iPlayer as of the morning of January 2, 2025.

The first outing for this maverick special commando unit brought joy and drama in abundance, with this heartwarming and unique twist of the war genre demanding a second installment from the Beeb. With the first episode alone watched more than 5.5 million times in the UK in 2022, it shot to the top of iPlayer's streaming charts and eventually finished the year as the streamer's fifth-highest-viewed individual program. For fans in the US, fear not of the talk of the BBC, as all episodes in Season 2 are expected to once again be available on streamer MGM+.

Season 2 Will Bring New Faces to the 'Rogue Heroes' Team

Written and adapted by Steven Knight, Season 2 will see the return of the likes of Jack O'Connell, Connor Swindells, Sofia Boutella, Dominic West, Theo Barklem-Biggs, Corin Silva, Jacob Ifan, Jacob McCarthy, Stuart Campbell, and Bobby Schofield. The second outing will also introduce a selection of newcomers, including Con O’Neill as General Montgomery and Gwilym Lee as Stirling’s brother Bill, founder of the 2SAS regiment. Previously speaking to Radio Times, Lee teased what fans can expect from Season 2, saying:

"In the desert, they rarely encountered civilians, for instance. They were operating deep, deep behind enemy lines, and there just weren't the same consequences and the same kind of impact on the soldiers, so you see the human impact on them a little bit more. But they are still these wild, roguish characters that are like the punks and rock-and-rollers of their time."

SAS: Rogue Heroes Season 2 will officially begin on January 1, 2025. You can catch up with all episodes in Season 1 on MGM+.

Watch on MGM+